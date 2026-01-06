Disneyland Paris and Make-A-Wish Grant Very Special Wish Allowing Young Girl to Dance Among the Pros

She even got to dress like them!

Thanks to the relationship between Disney and Make-A-Wish, a very special wish was granted for a young girl in Disneyland Paris, giving her the chance to learn and train with some professional dancers.

What’s Happening:

As part of a decades-long collaboration between Disney and Make-A-Wish, yet another remarkable wish has been granted, this time at Disneyland Paris.

There, 8 year-old Lucie recently enjoyed a magical trip to the European destination, visiting Disneyland Paris thanks to Make-A-Wish France.

She has long had two dreams: to visit Disneyland Paris with her family, or to meet and rehearse with a prima ballerina.

To help make this wish come true, the entertainment and CSR teams at Disneyland Paris help make both happen, organizing a surprise visit with the dancers of Mickey’s Dazzling Christmas Parade.

Upon her visit, she was able to rehearse with the dancers, learning the key steps of their choreography, and then received a tailor-made costume that was created especially for her.

The whole experience was magical and surely it was unforgettable for Lucie and her family.

Wishing in Paris:

Since 1992, more than 20,000 wishes have been granted at Disneyland Paris, in collaboration with over 50 French and European associations.

This is just a mere extension of the incredible collaboration between Disney and Make-A-Wish that started back in 1980, when a young child’s wish to visit Disneyland was fulfilled. That event helped inspire the founding and expansion of Make-A-Wish as an organization.

Since then, Disney and Make-A-Wish have worked together to grant magical experience to children facing critical illnesses around the world.

Over the decades, Disney and Make-A-Wish together have helped grant well over 150,000 wishes for children and their families using Disneyparks, cruises, studio visits, celebrity meet and greets and more.

According to Make-A-Wish, in the United States approximately one out of every two wishes granted by Make-A-Wish involves Disney’s help in some way.

MouseFanTravel.com Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com First Name * Last Name * Email * Phone State In Which State Are You Located? Preferred Method of Contact * Preferred Date of Travel * Vacation Destination * Walt Disney World Disneyland Disney Cruise Adventures by Disney Aulani Disneyland Paris Other How Many Nights? * How Many Adults? * How Many Children Under 18 (includes ages) Please include any specific detail, like how many days of tickets, cruise itinerary, room only, etc Request Quote Laughing Place recommendsfor all your Disney travel planning



