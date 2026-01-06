Disneyland Paris and Make-A-Wish Grant Very Special Wish Allowing Young Girl to Dance Among the Pros
She even got to dress like them!
Thanks to the relationship between Disney and Make-A-Wish, a very special wish was granted for a young girl in Disneyland Paris, giving her the chance to learn and train with some professional dancers.
What’s Happening:
- As part of a decades-long collaboration between Disney and Make-A-Wish, yet another remarkable wish has been granted, this time at Disneyland Paris.
- There, 8 year-old Lucie recently enjoyed a magical trip to the European destination, visiting Disneyland Paris thanks to Make-A-Wish France.
- She has long had two dreams: to visit Disneyland Paris with her family, or to meet and rehearse with a prima ballerina.
- To help make this wish come true, the entertainment and CSR teams at Disneyland Paris help make both happen, organizing a surprise visit with the dancers of Mickey’s Dazzling Christmas Parade.
- Upon her visit, she was able to rehearse with the dancers, learning the key steps of their choreography, and then received a tailor-made costume that was created especially for her.
- The whole experience was magical and surely it was unforgettable for Lucie and her family.
Wishing in Paris:
- Since 1992, more than 20,000 wishes have been granted at Disneyland Paris, in collaboration with over 50 French and European associations.
- This is just a mere extension of the incredible collaboration between Disney and Make-A-Wish that started back in 1980, when a young child’s wish to visit Disneyland was fulfilled. That event helped inspire the founding and expansion of Make-A-Wish as an organization.
- Since then, Disney and Make-A-Wish have worked together to grant magical experience to children facing critical illnesses around the world.
- Over the decades, Disney and Make-A-Wish together have helped grant well over 150,000 wishes for children and their families using Disneyparks, cruises, studio visits, celebrity meet and greets and more.
- According to Make-A-Wish, in the United States approximately one out of every two wishes granted by Make-A-Wish involves Disney’s help in some way.
