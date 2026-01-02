Disneyland Paris Ambassadors Welcome New Duo in Traditional Ceremony during "Disney Tales of Magic"

The new Ambassador team is welcomed by the old as they were handed their iconic pins.

As we closed out 2025, a very special tradition occurred once again at Disneyland Paris as the new Ambassadors took over from the 2024-25 team, kicking off the next two years in a milestone moment.

What’s Happening:

As the year ended, the Disneyland Paris Ambassador family came together to celebrate the end of the term of Jose Alfaro Navarro and Dylan Legras, 2024–2025 Ambassadors for the European Disney Destination, and to officially welcome Mónica Cosson and Agathe Soul as their successors for 2026 and 2027.

The new Disneyland Paris Ambassadors did not miss the opportunity to thank Jose and Dylan for two years representing their destination with authenticity, passion, talent, and heartfelt dedication. This milestone moment and passdown has become a cherished tradition over the years.

Every two years, a symbolic ceremony marks this transition: the outgoing Ambassadors receive a golden name tag, reserved exclusively for Cast Members who have served as Disney Ambassadors during their careers. Rich in symbolism and heritage, this name tag becomes the emblem of two years filled with lasting memories and unforgettable moments.

It is part of the history of Disneyland Paris and the Disney Experiences segment, and is also worn by former Ambassadors from other Disney destinations around the world, serving as a reminder of belonging to one united, global family.

The evening concluded with Disney Tales of Magic in Disneyland Park. As the show drew to a close, Jose and Dylan officially passed on the role to Mónica and Agathe by presenting them with their Disney Ambassador pins.



The New Ambassadors:

Mónica: Originally from Mexico, Mónica is a trained psychologist with a master’s degree in psychoanalytic psychotherapy. She arrived in France in 2020 and soon began working in retail, before joining Disneyland Paris in 2022 as a receptionist at the Disney Sequoia Lodge. Two years later, she took part in the reopening of Disneyland Hotel and was chosen to join the Castle Club team, where she now welcomes guests at the heart of one of the resort’s most iconic locations. That same year, Mónica represented Disneyland Paris at the Best Receptionist of France contest, where she earned third place. A recognition that stands out as a key milestone in her journey. In 2025, she added to this achievement by completing the VIP Guide training program, further broadening her expertise in the art of hospitality. For her, becoming an Ambassador is a natural extension of this path: meeting people, creating connections, and proudly representing the diversity of talent at Disneyland Paris.

