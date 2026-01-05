Disneyland Paris Shares Stunning Photos of a Snow-Covered World of Frozen

The snow really does glow white on the mountain tonight!

A winter wonderland has fallen upon Disneyland Paris, covering the entire resort in a blanket of snow. The resort has shared some truly magical photos of the snowfall across the new areas of Disney Adventure World.

What's Happening:

Disneyland Paris' second gate, currently Walt Disney Studios Park, will become Disney Adventure World on March 29th, 2026. But before then, we're getting a preview of the area in a whole new light – covered in snow!

A number of photos showcase the highlight of the expansion, World of Frozen, which looks even more magical than usual in a blanket of snow. It's particularly fitting that this area is showcased, given Elsa's magical ability to create snow. It truly looks like a scene out of the film!

The area perhaps takes on an even more magical vibe as night falls, with the added glow of the area's lighting adding to the majestic scene.

DIsneyland Paris also shared a couple of photos of the new Adventure Way covered in snow. This new path will lead guests from the current area of the park to Adventure Bay and World of Frozen – with plenty of adventures and experiences along the way.

The new entrance to Toy Story Playland from Adventure Way also looks pretty magical covered in snow.

Disneyland Paris also shared a video of the snowfall in World of Frozen, offering us a look at a few more locations.

More About Disney Adventure World: