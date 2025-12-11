New Collector's Key Pays Homage to Walt Disney Studios Park Past

A new collector’s key is arriving at Walt Disney Studios Park in Paris to celebrate the past of the park just ahead of its transformation into Disney Adventure World.

What’s Happening:

A new JUMBO collector’s key is on the way to the Walt Disney Studios Park at the Disneyland Paris resort, paying homage to the past of the second park at the European destination.

The key, paying tribute to all the attractions and shows present at the park’s opening, will be released on December 13th, 2025.

The sale will take place at the Walt Disney Studios Store, starting at 9:30 AM.

Appropriate (and a clear reference to the year the park opened, This is a limited edition of 2,002 pieces.

It’s also important to note that the keys will only be sold in-store and on a first-come, first served basis - read: no Lineberty tickets will be available for this sale.

The key pays obvious tribute to the park’s past as it gets ready for a new change (and arguably, new identity) as the park gets ready to become Disney Adventure World in March of 2026 with the official opening of the new World of Frozen at the park.

It’s All In The Key-Tails

The key features plenty of notable details, starting at the very top of the key with the silhouette of Mickey and the old-fashioned Movie Camera, which is prominently featured on the gates of the park.

Fans will also appreciate some of the other details, including the large portion of the key, namely the teeth, that pay homage to the original attraction, Armageddon: Les Effets Speciaux, a wholly unique special effects demonstration that never existed at any other Disney Park ever, that would put park guests in the middle of a key scene (and the explosions within) of the 1998 film, Armageddon.

Fans will also notice the element paying tribute to the original Catastrophe Canyon on the Studio Backlot Tour that once existed in the park, though it can still be experienced as Cars-Tastrophe Canyon on Cars Road Trip.

