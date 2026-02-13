Walk-Around Olaf Animatronic's Arrival Teased for Hong Kong Disneyland
Do you want to build TWO snowmen?
As promised, we're going to see someone worth melting for soon at the Hong Kong Disneyland Resort.
What’s Happening:
- Tim Sypko, the President and Managing Director of the Hong Kong Disneyland Resort has taken to Instagram with a very special friend.
- While getting a delicious treat in the park’s World of Frozen, he (and the audience!) hear a familiar voice before he looks down and sees the walk-around animatronic Olaf that has garnered a lot of attention for the upcoming debut of World of Frozen at Disney Adventure World in Paris.
- While we were promised that Olaf would also appear in this form at Hong Kong Disneyland at the same time, we weren’t sure of when - until now.
- In the video, which features Sypko having a conversation with the fan-favorite character, he promises that Olaf will be meeting guests “very soon” at the park, but doesn’t provide a full date.
- The Olaf walk-around is a next-generation robotic character, and when we learned more about him late last year, it was promised that he would be in both World of Frozen at Disney Adventure World in Paris, and would also make limited-time special appearances at World of Frozen at Hong Kong Disneyland.
- Olaf has a fully articulate mouth, eyes, and arms and can engage in conversations with the guests.
- As with the popular BDX Droids that came before him, Olaf was developed with what Imagineers call “reinforcement learning” - which is in the same family as AI and machine learning.
- Originally opened in 2023, Hong Kong Disneyland’s World of Frozen brings the kingdom of Arendelle from the Walt Disney Animation Studios phenom, Frozen, to life.
- There, guests can experience two attractions alongside a number of dining, snack, and entertainment offerings - including Frozen Ever After and the unique Wandering Oaken’s Sliding Sleighs. While the Frozen Ever After boat-based attraction is known for recreating moments from the movie (and because it’s also at EPCOT and soon in Paris), the family-coaster that is Wandering Oaken’s Sliding Sleighs is exclusive to the Hong Kong park.
