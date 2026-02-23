Step Back to 1975: Lilly Pulitzer Goes Into the Archive to Bring Back a Vintage Disney Print
This morning, we were invited out to Lilly Pulitzer at Disney Springs to check out their latest throwback collaboration with Disney.
Lilly Pulitzer is bringing back a piece of history with an extra-special surprise from the Lilly Pulitzer archives: the return of a beloved Disney print from 1975! Inspired by an iconic Slim Aarons photograph of Lilly herself framed in a fabric flower, this whimsical design reimagines a classic for today’s Disney lover.
Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse come to life in a vibrant world of colorful flora and fauna, frolicking among flowers, flying kites, holding balloons, painting, and more—all in its original vintage colorway.
You'll find this design on a number of options – from a shirt to a dress, shorts and everything in between. Below, you'll find links to the applicable items on Lily Pulitzer's website.
Cody Short Sleeve Dress – $148
Brewynn Denim Skirtall – $198
Mialeigh Embroidered Linen Top – $178
Annaleese Sleeveless Top – $178
Fairbanks Mini Skort – $138
3" Elodey High Rise Linen Short – $108
Elmaria Puff Sleeve Sweatshirt – $158
Clairmont Trimmed Knit Top – $82
Men's Stuff Addison Linen Button Down Shirt – $188
Men looking to sport the new collection are in luck, as there's a button-up shirt just for them. I even got the chance to try it on myself!
An artist was also on hand to give some beautiful prints away to invited guests.
What They're Saying:
- Mira Fain, Chief Creative Officer, Lilly Pulitzer: "Over the years, we’ve loved sharing the artistry of Lilly prints infused with Disney magic. Relaunching this archival design feels like a homecoming —it’s the original collectible that sparked the Lilly and Disney love story.”
The new Disney | Lilly Pulitzer Vintage Vault Print: Throwback Disney (1975) collection is now available online and at Disney Springs.
