Step Back to 1975: Lilly Pulitzer Goes Into the Archive to Bring Back a Vintage Disney Print

This new, yet vintage collection is now available at Lilly Pulitzer's Disney Springs location.

This morning, we were invited out to Lilly Pulitzer at Disney Springs to check out their latest throwback collaboration with Disney.

Lilly Pulitzer is bringing back a piece of history with an extra-special surprise from the Lilly Pulitzer archives: the return of a beloved Disney print from 1975! Inspired by an iconic Slim Aarons photograph of Lilly herself framed in a fabric flower, this whimsical design reimagines a classic for today’s Disney lover.

Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse come to life in a vibrant world of colorful flora and fauna, frolicking among flowers, flying kites, holding balloons, painting, and more—all in its original vintage colorway.

You'll find this design on a number of options – from a shirt to a dress, shorts and everything in between. Below, you'll find links to the applicable items on Lily Pulitzer's website.

Cody Short Sleeve Dress – $148

Brewynn Denim Skirtall – $198

Mialeigh Embroidered Linen Top – $178

Annaleese Sleeveless Top – $178

Fairbanks Mini Skort – $138

3" Elodey High Rise Linen Short – $108

Elmaria Puff Sleeve Sweatshirt – $158

Clairmont Trimmed Knit Top – $82

Men's Stuff Addison Linen Button Down Shirt – $188

Men looking to sport the new collection are in luck, as there's a button-up shirt just for them. I even got the chance to try it on myself!

An artist was also on hand to give some beautiful prints away to invited guests.

What They're Saying:

Mira Fain, Chief Creative Officer, Lilly Pulitzer: "Over the years, we’ve loved sharing the artistry of Lilly prints infused with Disney magic. Relaunching this archival design feels like a homecoming —it’s the original collectible that sparked the Lilly and Disney love story.”

The new Disney | Lilly Pulitzer Vintage Vault Print: Throwback Disney (1975) collection is now available online and at Disney Springs.

