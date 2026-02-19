"Here We Go!" RSVLTS Launches First-Ever "Peter Pan" Collection

Psst! It's okay to let your wardrobe and style mature. No one is saying you have to grow up!

RSVLTS (The Roosevelts) is bringing the magic of Neverland to your closet with its first-ever release of the’ Peter Pan Collection. From button down shirts to hats and hoodies, this assortment shines a spotlight on Peter, Captain Hook, Mr. Smee, the Lost Boys and more!

A beloved literary classic is getting the RSVLTS treatment as the lifestyle brand takes on Peter Pan. This highly anticipated collection includes a wide array of designs and formats including RSVLTS’ signature KUNUFLEX™ button down shirts and hybrid shorts, performance hoodies, crewneck T-shirts, All Day Polos, and even a dad hat.

The lineup features a colorful palette decorated with characters and icons from Disney's animated classic, and the standout piece is "Faith, Trust & Pixie Dust,” a full-panel button down of Peter and Darling children (Wendy, Michael, and John), flying across the sky. Another fun offering is "Hook’d It," a blue shirt covered in nautical elements like pirate ships, flags, mermaids, anchors, and more. Of course, Captain Hook and Mr. Smee are here too, and each icon is presented in the stylings of a tattoo!

It's also worth noting that the performance hoodies are available in adult (unisex), youth, and preschool sizing, so that your whole crew can match on their next adventure.

The Peter Pan x RSVLTS collection is available now. Happy shopping!

RSVLTS KUNUFLEX Button-Down Shirts

A RSVLTS classic! These designs are featured on signature KUNUFLEX™ material (soft, stretchy, never shrinks or fades) and are available in classic (unisex) and women’s styles/sizing. Adult shirts sell for $70.

RSVLTS Performance Hoodies

Stretchy, comfy and stylish. You can’t go wrong with these awesome hoodies. Performance hoodies sell for $79; youth sizes sell for $52; preschooler sizes are $45.

“Hook’d It” - youth & preschooler style/sizing - performance hoodie

“Never Grow Up” - youth & preschooler style/sizing - performance hoodie

“Fight & Flight” - youth & preschooler style/sizing - performance hoodie

“A Pirate’s Life” - youth & preschooler style/sizing - performance hoodie

RSVLTS Hybrid Shorts

The best shorts for training or chilling. You decide! Both Styles sell for $68 each.

“Hook’d It” - classic (unisex) style/sizing - hybrid shorts

RSVLTS Crewneck Tee

A classic T-shirt style redesigned for the RSVLTS fan. Tees sell for $32.

“Lost Boys” - classic (unisex) style/sizing - crewneck tee

RSVLTS All Day Polo

Soft, versatile athlesiurewear, perfect for your day on and off the green. Polo shirts sell for $70.

“Forever Young” - classic (unisex) styles/sizes - all day polo

“The Smee” - classic (unisex) styles/sizes - all day polo

“Second Star to the Right” - classic (unisex) styles/sizes - all day polo

RSVLTS Dad Hat

Top off your look with a comfortable Dad hat. Hats sell for $30.

“Feather in Your Cap” - dad hat

Did You Know?:

Since 2012, RSVLTS has been bringing the best elements of pop culture to fans with awesome apparel and accessories inspired by dozens of favorite franchises. Their clothes are comfortable, super easy to care for and really cool!

If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!

