Race You There! RSVLTS Debuts Run Mickey Collection with Athletic Staples For All Your Training Needs

Elevate your workout wardrobe with Mickey-inspired apparel perfect for any exercise routine!

RSVLTS is on the run…with Mickey Mouse?? Our favorite fashion brand had just launched a new collection of apparel inspired by Mickey Mouse and these styles are perfect for your favorite mode of exercise. Whether that’s completing a triathlon or just lifting the remote to change the channel!

Isn’t it about time you put some fun into the workout wardrobe? You’ll be super magical and hopefully speedy with the’ Run Mickey Collection from Disney | RSVLTS!

Mickey Mouse stars on a variety of styles including performance tees, v1 & v2 lined training shorts, and since it’s RSVLTS, there’s a Kunuflex button-down shirt in the mix.

The Run Mickey Collection x RSVLTS is available now. Happy shopping!

RSVLTS KUNUFLEX Button-Down Shirts

It’s a RSVLTS classic! These designs are featured on signature KUNUFLEX™ material (soft, stretchy, never shrinks or fades) and are available in classic (unisex) and women’s styles/sizing. Adult shirts sell for $70.

"Outside the Lines" - classic (unisex) style/sizing - Kunuflex button-down

RSVLTS Performance Tees

Designed to perfectly match your definition of athleticism! Short sleeve shirts sell for $55; Long sleeves shirts are $65.

"Outside the Lines” - classic (unisex) style/sizing - Performance Tee

“Outside the Lines” - classic (unisex) style/sizing - Performance Long Sleeve Tee

“M-azing Mickey” - classic (unisex) style/sizing - Performance Tee

“M-azing Mickey” - classic (unisex) style/sizing - Performance Long Sleeve Tee

“You’ve Got This” - classic (unisex) styles/sizes - Performance Tee

“You’ve Got This” - classic (unisex) styles/sizes - Performance Long Sleeve Tee

“Enjoy the Journey” - classic (unisex) styles/sizes - Performance Tee

“Enjoy the Journey” - classic (unisex) styles/sizes - Performance Long Sleeve Tee

“Run Mickey” - classic (unisex) styles/sizes - Performance Long Sleeve Tee

RSVLTS V1 and V2 Lined Training Shorts

The best shorts for training or chilling. You decide! Both Styles sell for $68 each.

“Outside the Lines ” - classic (unisex) style/sizing - V1 Lined Training Shorts

“M-azing Mickey” - classic (unisex) style/sizing - V2 Lined Training Shorts

“You’ve Got This” - classic (unisex) styles/sizes - V2 Lined Training Shorts

“Enjoy the Journey” - classic (unisex) styles/sizes - V2 Lined Training Shorts

