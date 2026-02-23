Photos: Urupocha-Chan Sakura Collection Plush Bloom at Disney Ever After
The brand-new Urupocha-Chan Sakura Collection has bloomed at Disney Ever After in Disney Springs, bringing a cherry blossom-studded lineup of cherry blossom-inspired plush to shelves. Each petite plush measures approximately 5 1/4 inches tall and arrives in delicate shades of pink.
The Urupocha-Chan Sakura Collection reimagines beloved characters in soft, blush-toned fabrics that channel the beauty of cherry blossom season. The lineup includes:
Winnie the Pooh Urupocha-Chan Sakura Plush - $19.99
Tigger Urupocha-Chan Sakura Plush - $19.99
Eeyore Urupocha-Chan Sakura Plush - $19.99
Piglet Urupocha-Chan Sakura Plush - $19.99
Marie Urupocha-Chan Sakura Plush - $19.99
Stitch Urupocha-Chan Sakura Plush - $19.99
While the Urupocha-Chan Sakura plushes are $19.99 in the parks, they appear slightly cheaper on the Disney Store website for $16.99 each. For fans of international Disney merchandise and kawaii-inspired designs, the Urupocha-Chan series continues to be a favorite for collectors.
More Disney Springs News:
- Photos: New Disney Character Plush Flower Stems Bloom at Disney Springs
- Photos: Pixar's "Hoppers" Hops Over to AMC Theatres at Disney Springs
- Black Tap's Famous CrazyShakes Coming to Disney Springs for Limited-Time Pop-Up