Set Sail with Uniqlo's New SG-Exclusive "Mickey Mouse in Singapore" UT Collection
Sailor Mickey is ready to explore the Lion City, and he's bringing matching outfits for the whole family.
Uniqlo Singapore is bringing a fresh wave of nautical nostalgia to your wardrobe with the announcement of a brand-new, region-exclusive Disney UT (Uniqlo T-shirt) collection!
What’s Happening:
- Uniqlo Singapore is releasing a new Mickey Mouse in Singapore line featuring Sailor Mickey actively exploring the sights and wonders of the Lion City.
- This exclusive drop is the newest addition to Uniqlo's visionary "MAGIC FOR ALL" project, a long-running collaboration that merges everyday LifeWear with the magic of Disney, Pixar, Marvel, and Star Wars.
- The collection includes sizing for both adults and kids.
- You can grab these exclusive designs online or in Uniqlo stores across Singapore starting March 2.
Disney Adventure Timing
- The timing of Uniqlo’s Sailor Mickey drop seems strategic.
- On March 10, 2026, the Disney Adventure (the newest and largest ship in the Disney Cruise Line fleet) will embark on its maiden voyage, with Singapore serving as its exclusive, year-round homeport.
- By releasing a nautical-themed, region-exclusive collection just eight days before the ship’s inaugural sailing, Uniqlo is capitalizing on the massive localized marketing push surrounding the vessel.
