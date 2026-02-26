Set Sail with Uniqlo's New SG-Exclusive "Mickey Mouse in Singapore" UT Collection

Sailor Mickey is ready to explore the Lion City, and he's bringing matching outfits for the whole family.

Uniqlo Singapore is bringing a fresh wave of nautical nostalgia to your wardrobe with the announcement of a brand-new, region-exclusive Disney UT (Uniqlo T-shirt) collection!

What’s Happening:

  • Uniqlo Singapore is releasing a new Mickey Mouse in Singapore line featuring Sailor Mickey actively exploring the sights and wonders of the Lion City.
  • This exclusive drop is the newest addition to Uniqlo's visionary "MAGIC FOR ALL" project, a long-running collaboration that merges everyday LifeWear with the magic of Disney, Pixar, Marvel, and Star Wars.
  • The collection includes sizing for both adults and kids.
  • You can grab these exclusive designs online or in Uniqlo stores across Singapore starting March 2.

Disney Adventure Timing

  • The timing of Uniqlo’s Sailor Mickey drop seems strategic.
  • On March 10, 2026, the Disney Adventure (the newest and largest ship in the Disney Cruise Line fleet) will embark on its maiden voyage, with Singapore serving as its exclusive, year-round homeport.
  • By releasing a nautical-themed, region-exclusive collection just eight days before the ship’s inaugural sailing, Uniqlo is capitalizing on the massive localized marketing push surrounding the vessel.

More Disney Merchandise News:

