runDisney x Brooks: Princess Themed Running Shoes Headed to the 2026 Disney Princess Half Marathon Weekend
Lace up like a Disney Princess with a new limited-edition collection of runDisney x Brooks running shoes.
What’s Happening:
- Heading into the 2026 Disney Princess Half Marathon Weekend, runDisney and the event's official running shoe Brooks have unveiled a new collection of running shoes perfect for a princess.
- The three new designs are inspired by Rapunzel, Belle, and Moana, alongside returning Mickey Mouse and runDisney variations.
- Arriving at the event’s Health & Fitness Expo at ESPN Wide World of Sports, runners can purchase these new shoes to help commemorate their royal run!
- Let’s take a look at the new designs below!
Ghost 17 Rapunzel – $170
The limited-edition Ghost 17 features design elements inspired by Rapunzel, including braided laces representing her hair and floral lace keepers. The midsole includes paint splatter detailing and a ruffled satin graphic. Additional design elements include Pascal positioned near a reflective sky lantern motif symbolizing hope, guidance, and family.
Men’s Ghost 17 size range: 7–15
Women’s Ghost 17 size range: 5–12
Available in wide for women’s sizes only (subject to availability).
Glycerin 23 Belle – $185
The limited-edition Glycerin 23 features design elements inspired by Belle, including details referencing her gold ball gown and the Enchanted Rose. The design incorporates intricate vine graphics along the midsole and white accents surrounding Belle’s silhouette.
Men’s Glycerin 23 size range: 7–15
Women’s Glycerin 23 size range: 5–12
Available in wide for women’s sizes only (subject to availability).
Adrenaline GTS 25 Moana – $175
The special-edition Adrenaline GTS 25 features design elements inspired by Moana and ocean themes. The midsole includes an oceanic gradient and a water-inspired graphic along the outsole. The tongue and inner lining feature lace tassel details referencing elements of her dress.
Men’s Adrenaline GTS 25 size range: 7–15
Women’s Adrenaline GTS 25 size range: 5–13
Available in wide for women’s sizes only (subject to availability).
- Fans can also purchase a 4-pack of shoe badges for this years races including:
- Merida 5K
- Moana 10K
- Rapunzel Half Marathon
- And the Belle 19.3 mile charm for completing all three
- The runDisney Disney Princess Half takes place this weekend from February 26th through March 2nd.
- The Health & Fitness Expo will open on the 26th for those looking to pick up these glass slippers, I mean, running shoes!
