Rafiki's Planet Watch Gets a Simplified Name When it Returns This Summer
The entire area will now go under the Conservation Station name.
When Rafiki's Planet Watch reopens this summer at Disney's Animal Kingdom, it will be renamed to Conservation Station.
What's Happening:
- An opening day experience at Disney's Animal Kingdom, Rafiki's Planet Watch has allowed guests to go behind-the-scenes of the park's veterinary efforts.
- Conservation Station has been the indoor part of the experience as a whole called Rafiki's Planet Watch, but when it returns from its current refurbishment, it will all be known as Conservation Station.
- These changes come as Bluey is set to take over Conservation Station with a brand new interactive experience: Bluey and Bingo, inviting families to immerse themselves into the series with games and encounter animals native to the Heeler sister’s home country of Australia.
- Another element of the former Rafiki's Planet Watch is the Affection Section, which will be sticking around, but with new animal species from Bluey's native home of Australia.
- One part of the experience that will not survive the transformation is The Animation Experience – but don't fret, a whole new animation experience is opening within The Magic of Disney Animation at Disney's Hollywood Studios this summer.
- We took a tour around Rafiki's Planet Watch before it closed for refurbishment on Monday, February 23.
- Conservation Station is expected to reopen in Summer 2026.
More Walt Disney World News:
- The Mandalorian and Grogu are on their way to take over the popular Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run attraction, and as such – the attraction is ready to get a new name.
- This morning, we were invited out to Lilly Pulitzer at Disney Springs to check out their latest Disney throwback collaboration.
- The Urupocha-Chan Sakura Collection has bloomed at Disney Ever After in Disney Springs!
- An exclusive sneak preview of Pixar’s latest animated feature Hoppers is now playing inside Walt Disney Presents at Disney’s Hollywood Studios.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com