Rafiki's Planet Watch Gets a Simplified Name When it Returns This Summer

The entire area will now go under the Conservation Station name.

When Rafiki's Planet Watch reopens this summer at Disney's Animal Kingdom, it will be renamed to Conservation Station.

What's Happening:

  • An opening day experience at Disney's Animal Kingdom, Rafiki's Planet Watch has allowed guests to go behind-the-scenes of the park's veterinary efforts.
  • Conservation Station has been the indoor part of the experience as a whole called Rafiki's Planet Watch, but when it returns from its current refurbishment, it will all be known as Conservation Station.
  • These changes come as Bluey is set to take over Conservation Station with a brand new interactive experience: Bluey and Bingo, inviting families to immerse themselves into the series with games and encounter animals native to the Heeler sister’s home country of Australia.
  • Another element of the former Rafiki's Planet Watch is the Affection Section, which will be sticking around, but with new animal species from Bluey's native home of Australia.

