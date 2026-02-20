Photos: A Last Look Around Rafiki's Planet Watch Ahead of "Bluey" Additions

Bluey and Bingo will be joined by animals native to Australia.

Take one last look around Rafiki’s Planet Watch ahead of its Bluey-themed makeover coming this summer.

What’s Happening:

One of the most popular children’s television shows ever is coming to Walt Disney World.

This summer, Bluey will take over Rafiki’s Planet Watch with a brand new interactive experience with Bluey and Bingo, inviting families to immerse themselves into the series with games and encounter animals native to the Heeler sister’s home country of Australia.

Starting on Monday, February 23rd, Rafiki’s Planet Watch, Conservation Station, and the Wildlife Express Train will close for an extended refurbishment as the area prepares for their new Aussie residents.

Currently, it is unknown how much will change for the upcoming additions, nor do we have an official opening date other than a broad Summer 2026.

We do know that The Animation Experience is expected to close as Disney’s Hollywood Studios prepares to open the Magic of Disney Animation attraction.

Let’s take one last look at the area ahead of its makeover.

