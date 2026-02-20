First Look at the 2026 runDisney Springtime Surprise Weekend Medals: Running Is Better Together

Iconic Disney and Pixar duos headline this friendship-themed race weekend at Walt Disney World.

Lace up, grab your running buddy, and get ready to cross the finish line together because the first look at the 2026 runDisney Springtime Surprise Weekend medals are here to prove that running is better with friends.

What’s Happening:

Taking place April 16-20 at Walt Disney World Resort, the 2026 runDisney Springtime Surprise Weekend is all about iconic Disney duos and the magic that happens when teamwork carries you through every mile. From animated besties to unforgettable sidekicks, this year’s medals celebrate the power of friendship.

The 2026 Springtime Surprise Weekend invites runners to choose their adventure, whether that’s a fun and fast 5K or conquering the full challenge. Each race spotlights beloved Disney and Pixar pairs who prove that every journey is better together.

5K: Judy Hopps & Nick Wilde: The weekend kicks off with a “hare”-raising 5K inspired by Zootopia’s unlikely but unstoppable duo, Judy Hopps and Nick Wilde. This energetic medal captures the spirit of determination, teamwork, and chasing big dreams.

10K: Winnie the Pooh & Tigger: Runners can bounce into a hunny-sweet 10K alongside pals from the Hundred Acre Wood. Inspired by Winnie the Pooh, the medal featuring Winnie the Pooh and Tigger celebrates friendship in its most joyful, carefree form.

10-Miler: Joy & Sadness: For those looking to go the distance, the 10-Miler brings heart and humor with Joy and Sadness from Inside Out. This emotionally charged medal reminds runners that every feeling and every mile plays an important role in the journey.

The 19.3-Mile Challenge: Aladdin & Genie: Runners who complete all three races earn the coveted 19.3-Mile Challenge medal, featuring Aladdin and Genie from Aladdin. This dazzling design celebrates big dreams, bold wishes, and the magic that happens when you believe in yourself, and lean on your friends along the way.

The weekend isn’t just about racing, it’s about community and friendship. Before heading home, runners can gather their crew for a sunrise yoga session at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, offering a peaceful and picturesque way to wrap up a high-energy celebration of friendship.

From character entertainment along the course to high-energy finish line moments, Springtime Surprise Weekend continues to blend fitness and fandom in true runDisney fashion. Registration is now open for runners ready to celebrate the magic of going the distance.



