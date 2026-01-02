Lace Up New Brooks x runDisney Shoes Arriving for the 2026 Walt Disney World Marathon Weekend

As we get closer to the 2026 Walt Disney World Marathon Weekend, we’re learning of some of the exclusive and limited-edition designs that runners will be able to get their hands on from the Brooks x runDisney collab.

What’s Happening:

Next weekend marks the 2026 Walt Disney World Marathon Weekend presented by State Farm at the Walt Disney World Resort.

As part of the recent collaboration between Brooks and runDisney, we are getting new limited edition styles of some of their most popular shows, all with a Disney touch.

The Brooks x runDisney shoes will be available starting on Wednesday, January 7th, during the first day of the runDisney Health and Fitness Expo at the ESPN Wide World of Sports at Walt Disney World.

Note that a virtual queue will be in place for those attending to get their hands on a pair of these shoes. Also worth noting, there will be a limit on quantities per person on the first day of the expo, two of each design (10 pairs total) per adult purchaser.

Take a look at the shoes that will be available for purchase at the expo below.





Adrenaline GTS 25 runDisney | $165

Formed over a shared belief in celebrating the run every step along the way, Brooks x runDisney comes to life in this special-edition Adrenaline GTS 25. A gradient from blue to white across the shoe creates a bold visual splash, while subtle nods to Mickey Mouse and the runDisney® motto add magical flair. With trusted support and smooth cushioning, this shoe is built to carry you through every mile of race weekend.

Men’s Adrenaline size range: 7-15 | Women’s Adrenaline size range: 5-13 (subject to availability)

Ghost 17 Mickey Mouse | $170

Say hello to a brand-new Ghost 17 design featuring Mickey Mouse himself. A sharp, contrasting color palette sets the stage for standout details like a tufted Mickey silhouette on the heel and a raised knit Brooks logo on the side. Finished with Mickey’s signature, this whimsical pair brings classic character style to your daily strides. Also available in wide.

Men’s Ghost 17 size range: 7–15 | Women’s Ghost 17 size range: 5–12 *available in wide (subject to availability)





Ghost Max 3 runDisney WDW | $170

Commemorate the Walt Disney World Marathon Weekend presented by State Farm with this limited-edition Ghost Max 3 sprinkled with pixie dust. Metallic stars shine along the Brooks path, while a bold representation of Cinderella’s Castle on the heel makes this shoe a true race weekend keepsake. Plush cushioning and a smooth ride help keep your strides feeling strong from start to finish.

Men’s Ghost Max 3 size range: 7–15 | Women’s Ghost Max 3 size range: 5–12 (subject to availability)

Ghost 17 Chip n’ Dale | $170

Aw nuts! Chip n’ Dale have put their playful stamp on this limited-edition Ghost 17. Black stitching on the left shoe represents Chip, while red stitching on the right shoe represents Dale. With a fuzzy tongue and graphics inspired by their mischievous fun, this cozy design adds character to every run. Also available in wide.

Men’s Ghost 17 size range: 7–15 | Women’s Ghost 17 size range: 5–12 *available in wide (subject to availability)

Glycerin 22 Stitch | $175

Aloha, earthlings! The limited-edition Glycerin 22 features everyone’s favorite alien through bold details, including a bright blue hue, blue marks, his signature, and Experiment 626 himself — Stitch. Luxurious cushioning delivers supreme softness with every step, making this a favorite for runners who crave comfort. Also available in wide.

Men’s Glycerin 22 size range: 7–15 | Women’s Glycerin 22 size range: 5–12 *available in wide (subject to availability)

For more information about these shoes, check out our post from when the shoes made their debut at the recent Wine and Dine Half Marathon weekend.





Lace Badges | $20

Don’t miss out on this 6-pack of shoe badges commemorating the 2026 Walt Disney World Marathon Weekend. With charms for each race distance, tie these badges into your shoelaces to tell the story of your epic experience.

The shoes will be available at the runDisney Health & Fitness Expo at the ESPN Wide World of Sports during the following hours:

January 7th: 10:00 AM - 8:00 PM

January 8th: 12:00 PM - 7:00 PM

January 9th: 12:00 PM - 7:00 PM

January 10th: 11:00 AM - 3:00 PM



A Weekend of Running: