Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run Gets New Name Alongside New Characters at Walt Disney World

Rest easy...it's not THAT different.

The Mandalorian and Grogu are on their way to take over the popular Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run attraction at Walt Disney World, and as such - the attraction is ready to get a new name.

What’s Happening:

With the new additions and enhancements coming to the popular Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge attraction, Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run, it seems that we’re also getting a new title for the interactive experience.

Just in time for the new arrival of The Mandalorian and Grogu into the attraction, perfectly aligned with the release of the film, The Mandalorian and Grogu, guests can join Din Djarin on an exciting new mission - tracking down elusive ex-Imperial officers throughout the galaxy.

Updates have already been made to the official Walt Disney World website, where those who head over to the page for this thrilling attraction will see a new name: “Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run - A New Mission.”

Starting on May 22, 2026 guests can take flight on the new mission, and for the first time ever, the crew will be in control of their own destination.

Guests will have the option of venturing to Bespin, the wreckage of the second Death Star around Endor, or the city-planet of Coruscant.

This element of gameplay - because let’s be real, it’s a giant video game - will be chosen by those in the Engineer seats on board.

Given that the attraction has an identical twin at the Disneyland Resort, we could expect a similar name change at that iteration of the attraction as they get the new enhancements as well, though (as of press time) the attraction name remains the same on the official Disneyland Resort website.

The Wait:

The new enhancements were originally announced during the Disney Experiences Showcase at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event in 2024, where it was revealed a new story featuring The Mandalorian and Grogu will be coming to Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run.

It was confirmed at SXSW in 2025 that the new version of the attraction will be available at both Disney’s Hollywood Studios and Disneyland, something that was assumed but not explicitly stated during the original announcement.

At the time of the original announcement, Dave Filoni said, “Just imagine it: you’ll be able to fly alongside Mando and Grogu on thrilling, and dangerous, missions."

The original news came during the Fortnite and Epic Games section of the presentation, because, as Filoni explained, Epic’s Unreal Engine will help bring this new adventure to life.

The changes to the attraction also arrive day and date with the new Star Wars movie spinning off of the Disney+ series - The Mandalorian & Grogu, which is currently slated to open in theatres May 22nd, 2026.