Photos: Oakley Sets Up Temporary Truck While Disney Springs Store Undergoes Refurbishment

The refurbishment is expected to last through April.

As Oakley undergoes a refurbishment at Disney Springs, guests can still buy a pair of fashionable sunglasses from a nearby truck.

What's Happening:

  • Oakley offers men's and women's high-performance sports apparel, eyewear, footwear and other accessories, at their Disney Springs location – which can be found right next to Gideon's Bakehouse.
  • The store is temporarily closed through April to receive a refurbishment, unrelated to the new Gideon's project Six Ravens (that will be located a few storefronts down).

  • Not to fret, as those looking to pick up a pair of fashionable sunglasses can visit the temporary Oakley truck, which is parked near Starbucks and Aerophile.

  • The truck is expected to be around through the main store's reopening in April.

More Walt Disney World News:

Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com