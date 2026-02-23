Photos: Oakley Sets Up Temporary Truck While Disney Springs Store Undergoes Refurbishment
The refurbishment is expected to last through April.
As Oakley undergoes a refurbishment at Disney Springs, guests can still buy a pair of fashionable sunglasses from a nearby truck.
What's Happening:
- Oakley offers men's and women's high-performance sports apparel, eyewear, footwear and other accessories, at their Disney Springs location – which can be found right next to Gideon's Bakehouse.
- The store is temporarily closed through April to receive a refurbishment, unrelated to the new Gideon's project Six Ravens (that will be located a few storefronts down).
- Not to fret, as those looking to pick up a pair of fashionable sunglasses can visit the temporary Oakley truck, which is parked near Starbucks and Aerophile.
- The truck is expected to be around through the main store's reopening in April.
