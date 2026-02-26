EPCOT Reveals More Flower & Garden Merchandise, Especially for Orange Bird Fans

Sure, Spike the Bee is there too...but it's a lot of Orange Bird

As we get closer to the launch of this year's EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival, EPCOT has shared a look at even more of the merch that will be available during the event.

What’s Happening:

The debut of this year’s EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival is only a few days away, and we are getting a glimpse at a few more merchandise items that will be available during the event.

While we’ve already seen a few of the special merchandise items that will debut with the event, now we’re getting to see a few more!

First, we’re getting a peek at some of the mouse ears that will be available, and we hope you like Orange Bird. This former Citrus Mascot and current fan-favorite is featured on much of the merchandise, including these green ears.

Orange Bird is also featured on a new Spirit Jersey that has a matching accessory in the form of a bag - that also features Orange Bird inside a wooden crate.

Orange Bird also appears on some pieces of apparel, including a green shirt that also features the other mascot for the EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival, Spike The Bee.

Orange Bird also takes center stage on a casual button-down shirt, which features imagery of the walk-around Orange Bird that roamed Adventureland at the Magic Kingdom early in the park’s history.

Spike the Bee is the star of the show on a new Loungefly bag, smaller than the usual fare we’re used to from Loungefly, serving more as an over the shoulder/crossbody bag.

These (and likely more!) will be available when the EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival debuts at Walt Disney World on March 3, 2026.

Guests will be able to enjoy the festival until June 1st, 2026, with fresh flavors, fresh flowers, topiaries, live entertainment and more at EPCOT.

All About Orange Bird:

Orange Bird is an animated Disney character created in 1969–1971 as a mascot for the Florida Citrus Commission in partnership with Walt Disney World.

He was designed specifically for the parks by Disney artists to promote Florida’s citrus industry - especially orange juice - and debuted around the opening of the Magic Kingdom.

Unlike many Disney characters, Orange Bird doesn’t speak or sing. Instead, he “communicates” through little orange-colored thought bubbles that show what he’s thinking.

In the early years of the Magic Kingdom, Orange Bird was a walk-around character (as seen on the shirt) the guests could meet in Adventureland, appropriate since the character was part of a promotional campaign tied to Sunshine Tree Terrace in Adventureland, and the nearby Sunshine Pavilion that also housed the Tropical Serenade, later called the more common name, “Walt Disney’s Enchanted Tiki Room.”

After the Florida Citrus Commission sponsorship ended in the mid-1980s, Orange Bird faded from the parks for years, until 2012, when Orange Bird made an official comeback to Magic Kingdom at Sunshine Tree Terrace in Adventureland as part of a celebration of Walt Disney World history.



