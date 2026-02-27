Club Level Guests Eligible for 20% Off Walt Disney World Private VIP Tours for a Limited Time

Elite Walt Disney World perks just got a bit more accessible for those staying at Club Level.

Walt Disney World Resort has announced that this spring and summer that Club Level Rooms or Club Level Suites at select Walt Disney World Resort hotels can save 20% on a Disney Private VIP Tour.

What’s Happening:

Bookings are open now through October 3, 2026.

The discount applies to tours taken between April 26 and October 3, 2026.

Experience the parks with a personal VIP Tour Guide, customizable itineraries, and private transportation.

Note that the discount is not available during peak holiday weekends: May 22-24, 2026 and July 3-5, 2026.

Guests should call the VIP Tour office at (407) 560-4033 to book. Guests younger than 18 must have parent or guardian permission to call. Reservations can be made up to 60 days in advance.

Valid Theme Park admission is required for each park visited and is not included in the tour price.

The Evolution of the Plaid: A History of Disney VIP Tours:

The program was officially formalized by Walt Disney himself to host visiting dignitaries, celebrities, and heads of state who couldn't navigate the parks via standard queues without causing a security frenzy.

The distinctive plaid vest is a nod to the Scottish heritage of the Disney family (specifically the MacBean clan), though the pattern has evolved over the decades to its current iteration.

Private VIP Tours are strictly limited to 10 guests (including infants)

Guests 17 years of age or younger must be accompanied by a parent or guardian during the entire tour.

Tours often provide unique views of the behind-the-scenes areas of the Walt Disney World Resort, no photography backstage is allowed.

