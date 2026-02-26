"Floating Mountains:" Joe Rohde to Explore "The Art of Imagining the Impossible" in New Book
The hardcover book is set to release this September.
In a new book from National Geographic, Joe Rohde shares practical insights on creativity, innovation, and the real-world lessons behind turning ideas into reality.
What’s Happening:
- Thanks to a listing on Amazon, we now know that Joe Rohde will be releasing a brand new book titled Floating Mountains: The Art of Imagining the Impossible.
- In the new book, Joe Rohde is set to share an inspiring look on creativity drawn from his global adventures and career as a Walt Disney Imagineer and beyond.
- According to the description of his new project, he will explore the origins of personal creativity and the power of collaborative, enterprising groups.
- Highlighting creative collaboration and real-world exploration, Rohde reflects on leading major projects like Disney's Animal Kingdom, as well as ventures into space tourism and international field expeditions.
- He discusses managing design teams and working with corporate leaders to bring ambitious ideas to life.
- The book examines the nature, nurture, and disciplined practice of collaboration.
- Rohde emphasizes staying true to original ideas while embracing improvisation and unexpected discoveries.
- Through stories of inspiration, risk, failure, and success, he blends humor, insight, and moments of real danger into the amazing accomplishments he has made throughout his life.
- Floating Mountains, which is being published by National Geographic, is set to release on September 8th, 2026, with the hardcover novel coming in at $35.
- You can preorder the book now on Amazon.
- Earlier today, Joe Rohde shared an interesting teaser to his Instagram about an upcoming creative project he is set to announce very soon.
- While, hopefully this teaser isn’t about the book as I’m sure Joe would have preferred to announce it on his own time, it is exciting to know we will soon have a look into one of Disney’s most prolific Imagineers.
