"Floating Mountains:" Joe Rohde to Explore "The Art of Imagining the Impossible" in New Book

The hardcover book is set to release this September.

In a new book from National Geographic, Joe Rohde shares practical insights on creativity, innovation, and the real-world lessons behind turning ideas into reality.

What’s Happening:

Thanks to a listing on Amazon, we now know that Joe Rohde will be releasing a brand new book titled Floating Mountains: The Art of Imagining the Impossible.

In the new book, Joe Rohde is set to share an inspiring look on creativity drawn from his global adventures and career as a Walt Disney Imagineer and beyond.

According to the description of his new project, he will explore the origins of personal creativity and the power of collaborative, enterprising groups.

Highlighting creative collaboration and real-world exploration, Rohde reflects on leading major projects like Disney's Animal Kingdom, as well as ventures into space tourism and international field expeditions.

He discusses managing design teams and working with corporate leaders to bring ambitious ideas to life.

The book examines the nature, nurture, and disciplined practice of collaboration.

Rohde emphasizes staying true to original ideas while embracing improvisation and unexpected discoveries.

Through stories of inspiration, risk, failure, and success, he blends humor, insight, and moments of real danger into the amazing accomplishments he has made throughout his life.

Floating Mountains, which is being published by National Geographic, is set to release on September 8th, 2026, with the hardcover novel coming in at $35.

You can preorder the book now on Amazon.

Earlier today, Joe Rohde shared an interesting teaser to his Instagram about an upcoming creative project he is set to announce very soon.

While, hopefully this teaser isn’t about the book as I’m sure Joe would have preferred to announce it on his own time, it is exciting to know we will soon have a look into one of Disney’s most prolific Imagineers.

