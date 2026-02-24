Paging Tom Morrow: New Episode of "Imagineer That" Explores the Natural Barriers of Kilimanjaro Safaris

Over at Disney’s Animal Kingdom, Tom Morrow 2.0 is giving fans a look behind how Disney zookeepers keep animals separate at Kilimanjaro Safaris

What’s Happening:

  • A new episode of Walt Disney Imagineering’s YouTube series Imagineer That is out now!
  • Returning host Tom Morrow 2.0 is also back to give fans a behind the scenes look at how Imagineers make the magic of the Disney Parks come to life. 
  • In this episode, a fan asked a question all about the amazing animals in Kilimanjaro Safaris. 
  • A unique attraction only found at Walt Disney World, Imagineers designed the experience to feel as if you are truly on a wild expedition through Africa. 
  • Because the attraction doesn’t have explicit cages, one fan wrote in asking how Disney keeps the lions and the rhinos separate on the attraction. 
  • Using natural barriers like water and rock features, and, as for the lions and rhinos, a moat was created to prevent them from interacting. 
  • Because the attraction was created to mimic nature, toys and treats are located throughout the attraction’s path to make sure guests get a view of these amazing creatures in an almost natural habitat. 
  • Make sure you check out the full episode below:

