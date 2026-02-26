From Sea to Land: Disney Cruise Line Guests Get Special Offer for Discounted Stays at Walt Disney World Hotels
The new offer allows savings of up to 35%
Guests can extend the magic of a Disney Cruise Line voyage with a new, special offer for stays at Walt Disney World Resort hotels just for those who recently completed a sailing!
What’s Happening:
- A special offer has been introduced for guests who want to visit Walt Disney World shortly after sailing aboard Disney Cruise Line.
- Guests who recently sailed with Disney Cruise Line are invited to save up to 35% on rooms at select Disney Resorts at Walt Disney World in Florida.
- Those interested in enjoying the offer must book within 14 days of disembarking their eligible sailing, which includes all sailings departing between February 18 and May 17, 2026.
- This offer is eligible for stays from:
- March 3 to May 21, 2026
- May 25 to July 1, 2026
- July 6 to September 2, 2026
- September 7 to September 29, 2026
- October 26 to November 25, 2026
- November 29 to December 24, 2026
- Guests can cancel their room reservation at least 8 days prior to arrival. If you upgrade to a package that includes theme park admission, you can cancel your package at least 30 days prior to arrival.
- Guests can save up to 35% at:
- Bay Lake Tower at Disney’s Contemporary Resort
- Boulder Ridge Villas at Disney’s Wilderness Lodge
- The Cabins at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort – A Disney Vacation Club Resort
- Copper Creek Villas & Cabins at Disney’s Wilderness Lodge
- Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge
- Disney’s Animal Kingdom Villas – Jambo House
- Disney’s Animal Kingdom Villas – Kidani Village
- Disney’s Beach Club Resort
- Disney’s Beach Club Villas
- Disney’s BoardWalk Inn
- Disney’s BoardWalk Villas
- Disney’s Contemporary Resort
- Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa
- Disney’s Old Key West Resort
- Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort
- Disney’s Polynesian Villas & Bungalows
- Disney’s Riviera Resort
- Disney’s Saratoga Springs Resort & Spa
- Disney’s Wilderness Lodge
- Disney’s Yacht Club Resort
- The Villas at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa
- Guests can save up to 30% at:
- Disney’s Caribbean Beach Resort
- Disney’s Coronado Springs Resort
- Disney’s Port Orleans Resort – French Quarter
- Disney’s Port Orleans Resort – Riverside
- Guests can save up to 25% at:
- Disney’s All-Star Movies Resort
- Disney’s All-Star Music Resort
- Disney’s All-Star Sports Resort
- Disney’s Art of Animation Resort
- Disney’s Pop Century Resort
- This Offer excludes campsites, 3-Bedroom Villas, Cabins at Copper Creek Villas & Cabins at Disney’s Wilderness Lodge, Bungalows and Island Tower accommodations at Disney’s Polynesian Villas & Bungalows, and suites at all Disney Moderate and Disney Deluxe Resort hotels.
Devotees May Recall:
- 2026 marks the first time in Disney Cruise Line history that guests sailing aboard the Disney Cruise Line aren’t able to add a stay at Walt Disney World to their journey.
- Originally launched in January, pre- or post-nights and theme park tickets for Walt Disney World are no longer an option when booking Disney Cruise Line voyages.
- This means that guests must now book each aspect - Cruise or Land-based WDW vacation - separately.
- This was done as a measure to make sure guests are getting the best packages and pricing, and this new offer seems to be indicative of that.
- While the Walt Disney World add-ons were retired, guests can still add-on ground transfers between Walt Disney World and Port Canaveral, and Pre- and Post-nights at the Hyatt Regency Orlando Airport and Hilton Cocoa Beach Oceanfront.
