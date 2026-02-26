From Sea to Land: Disney Cruise Line Guests Get Special Offer for Discounted Stays at Walt Disney World Hotels

The new offer allows savings of up to 35%

Guests can extend the magic of a Disney Cruise Line voyage with a new, special offer for stays at Walt Disney World Resort hotels just for those who recently completed a sailing!

What’s Happening: 

  • A special offer has been introduced for guests who want to visit Walt Disney World shortly after sailing aboard Disney Cruise Line
  • Guests who recently sailed with Disney Cruise Line are invited to save up to 35% on rooms at select Disney Resorts at Walt Disney World in Florida. 
  • Those interested in enjoying the offer must book within 14 days of disembarking their eligible sailing, which includes all sailings departing between February 18 and May 17, 2026. 
  • This offer is eligible for stays from:
    • March 3 to May 21, 2026
    • May 25 to July 1, 2026
    • July 6 to September 2, 2026
    • September 7 to September 29, 2026
    • October 26 to November 25, 2026
    • November 29 to December 24, 2026
  • Guests can cancel their room reservation at least 8 days prior to arrival. If you upgrade to a package that includes theme park admission, you can cancel your package at least 30 days prior to arrival.
  • Guests can save up to 35% at: 
    • Bay Lake Tower at Disney’s Contemporary Resort
    • Boulder Ridge Villas at Disney’s Wilderness Lodge
    • The Cabins at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort – A Disney Vacation Club Resort
    • Copper Creek Villas & Cabins at Disney’s Wilderness Lodge
    • Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge
    • Disney’s Animal Kingdom Villas – Jambo House
    • Disney’s Animal Kingdom Villas – Kidani Village
    • Disney’s Beach Club Resort
    • Disney’s Beach Club Villas
    • Disney’s BoardWalk Inn
    • Disney’s BoardWalk Villas
    • Disney’s Contemporary Resort
    • Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa
    • Disney’s Old Key West Resort
    • Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort
    • Disney’s Polynesian Villas & Bungalows
    • Disney’s Riviera Resort
    • Disney’s Saratoga Springs Resort & Spa
    • Disney’s Wilderness Lodge
    • Disney’s Yacht Club Resort
    • The Villas at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa
  • Guests can save up to 30% at: 
    • Disney’s Caribbean Beach Resort
    • Disney’s Coronado Springs Resort
    • Disney’s Port Orleans Resort – French Quarter
    • Disney’s Port Orleans Resort – Riverside
  • Guests can save up to 25% at: 
    • Disney’s All-Star Movies Resort
    • Disney’s All-Star Music Resort
    • Disney’s All-Star Sports Resort
    • Disney’s Art of Animation Resort
    • Disney’s Pop Century Resort
  • This Offer excludes campsites, 3-Bedroom Villas, Cabins at Copper Creek Villas & Cabins at Disney’s Wilderness Lodge, Bungalows and Island Tower accommodations at Disney’s Polynesian Villas & Bungalows, and suites at all Disney Moderate and Disney Deluxe Resort hotels.
  • For more information and to enjoy this offer, be sure to reach out to our friends at Mouse Fan Travel

Devotees May Recall: 

  • 2026 marks the first time in Disney Cruise Line history that guests sailing aboard the Disney Cruise Line aren’t able to add a stay at Walt Disney World to their journey. 
  • Originally launched in January, pre- or post-nights and theme park tickets for Walt Disney World are no longer an option when booking Disney Cruise Line voyages. 
  • This means that guests must now book each aspect - Cruise or Land-based WDW vacation - separately. 
  • This was done as a measure to make sure guests are getting the best packages and pricing, and this new offer seems to be indicative of that. 
  • While the Walt Disney World add-ons were retired, guests can still add-on ground transfers between Walt Disney World and Port Canaveral, and Pre- and Post-nights at the Hyatt Regency Orlando Airport and Hilton Cocoa Beach Oceanfront. 

