The Edison at Disney Springs Brings Back "Shaken & Stirred" Classes and "Whiskey & Wonder" Event
Limited-capacity cocktail classes and an adults-only whiskey tasting event return for spring 2026.
Ice clinks in the glass. A citrus peel twists over the rim. And somewhere in the heart of Disney Springs, a perfectly stirred cocktail is ready and waiting.
What’s Happening:
- This spring, The Edison at Disney Springs is bringing back two fan-favorite experiences designed for guests who appreciate the art behind the pour. With the return of Shaken & Stirred: Cocktail Classes and the adults-only tasting event Whiskey & Wonder, the industrial-gothic hotspot is once again transforming Disney Springs into a playground for mixology lovers and whiskey enthusiasts.
- Whether you prefer your spirits shaken, stirred, or savored neat, these limited-capacity events promise hands-on education, curated tastings, and elevated bites to match.
- Shaken & Stirred: Cocktail Classes
- Select Saturdays through June 20, 2026 at 1 PM
- Limited to 10 guests per class
- These intimate cocktail classes offer more than a simple demonstration; they’re fully interactive sessions led by The Edison’s expert mixologists. Guests will step behind the bar (figuratively) to learn proper techniques while working with premium spirits and fresh ingredients.
- Each class includes: Hands-on cocktail instruction, guided tastings, premium spirits, a light lunch.
- The small group format ensures personalized guidance, making it ideal for date afternoons, celebratory outings, or anyone looking to elevate their home bartending game.
- Upcoming Themes include: March 14 – The Emerald Isles, April 25 – Polynesian Pop!, May 9 – Gin vs. Vodka, May 23 – Frozen, June 6 – Infusions, and June 20 – Globetrotter
- Each session explores a unique style, region, or technique from tropical tiki inspirations to the science of infusions.
- Whiskey & Wonder
- Saturday, April 11 at Noon; 21+ Only
- For those who prefer bold pours and smoky finishes, Whiskey & Wonder offers a spirited deep dive into the world of whiskey. The adults-only tasting event features eight whiskey stations, each showcasing creative cocktails and curated pours, complemented by chef-driven food pairings.
- Guests can expect: eight whiskey tasting stations, interactive elements and expert insights, elevated culinary pairings
- Ticket Options: Early Entry – $89 (Includes guaranteed seating), General Admission – $79, Premium Upgrade (+$25) Access to the Whiskey Lounge tasting and a Slab Bacon Carving Station.
- With limited capacity and specialty pours, this event is designed for those who appreciate craftsmanship in every sip.
- Known for its immersive atmosphere and live entertainment, The Edison has carved out a niche as one of Disney Springs’ most distinctive dining destinations. These returning experiences reinforce its reputation as a place where culinary artistry meets theatrical flair.
- Both events are expected to fill quickly, and advance reservations are strongly encouraged.
