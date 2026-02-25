Affogato Window! Disney Springs Vivoli Il Gelato Adding a Buchetta Del Vino Next Month
The viral treat will be available at the window during weekday evenings.
Disney Springs’ Vivoli Il Gelato is getting ready to open a new way to enjoy the sweet shop's famous affogato.
- Who doesn’t love gelato and Walt Disney World?
- Well gelato fans visiting Disney Springs will soon be able to enjoy a classic affogato from Vivoli Il Gelato in a brand new way.
- The treat, which consists of creamy gelato with a shot of espresso poured over it, has become a staple for Vivoli guests.
- In the spirit of a Florentine buchetta del vino, guests will be able to enjoy the treat served through a wine window.
- Opening on March 2nd, guests will be able to be served through the wine window from Monday through Thursday from 6PM to 8:30PM.
- Vivoli shared a preview video of the new buchetta del vino on their Instagram, which you can check out below.
