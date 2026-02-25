Disney Teams Up with The King's Trust and George at Asda for a New "Winnie the Pooh" Clothing Collection

The new 13-item line was designed by 11 young people.

In celebration of International Women’s Day, Disney, in partnership with The King’s Trust and George at Asda, have released a new 13-piece fashion collection inspired by Winnie the Pooh.

What’s Happening:

The Walt Disney Company, The King’s Trust, and George at Asda have partnered for International Women’s Day to offer 11 young people the chance to design a limited-edition Winnie the Pooh-inspired fashion line.

The initiative marks the sixth year of The King’s Trust Change a Girl’s Life campaign and the fourth year collaborating with fashion brand George.

The King’s Trust is an organization dedicated to helping young people 11-30 develop life skills and careers.

George is donating £100,000 to The King’s Trust to support up to 1,000 young women through employment, education, or entrepreneurship opportunities.

The project gave participants hands-on experience, creative skill development, and industry insight, working alongside George buyers and designers, Disney product designers, and supplier partner Aykroyds.

The collaboration also celebrates the 100th anniversary of Winnie the Pooh, marking the centenary of A.A. Milne’s beloved book.

The partnership began in August 2025 with a three-day “Get Started in Product Design” program for 11 young people from The King’s Trust.

Participants visited NJ Screen Prints to learn about graphic creation, print techniques, and production processes, which informed their final designs.

The final collection includes t-shirts, tote bags, sweatshirts, and matching sets inspired by Winnie the Pooh, with the 13-piece collection launching in selected Asda stores and online at George.com on February 16th, 2026.

Check out the collection below:

Kid’s

Women’s

Accessories

