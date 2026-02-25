Disney Teams Up with The King's Trust and George at Asda for a New "Winnie the Pooh" Clothing Collection
The new 13-item line was designed by 11 young people.
In celebration of International Women’s Day, Disney, in partnership with The King’s Trust and George at Asda, have released a new 13-piece fashion collection inspired by Winnie the Pooh.
What’s Happening:
- The Walt Disney Company, The King’s Trust, and George at Asda have partnered for International Women’s Day to offer 11 young people the chance to design a limited-edition Winnie the Pooh-inspired fashion line.
- The initiative marks the sixth year of The King’s Trust Change a Girl’s Life campaign and the fourth year collaborating with fashion brand George.
- The King’s Trust is an organization dedicated to helping young people 11-30 develop life skills and careers.
- George is donating £100,000 to The King’s Trust to support up to 1,000 young women through employment, education, or entrepreneurship opportunities.
- The project gave participants hands-on experience, creative skill development, and industry insight, working alongside George buyers and designers, Disney product designers, and supplier partner Aykroyds.
- The collaboration also celebrates the 100th anniversary of Winnie the Pooh, marking the centenary of A.A. Milne’s beloved book.
- The partnership began in August 2025 with a three-day “Get Started in Product Design” program for 11 young people from The King’s Trust.
- Participants visited NJ Screen Prints to learn about graphic creation, print techniques, and production processes, which informed their final designs.
- The final collection includes t-shirts, tote bags, sweatshirts, and matching sets inspired by Winnie the Pooh, with the 13-piece collection launching in selected Asda stores and online at George.com on February 16th, 2026.
- Check out the collection below:
Kid’s
The King's Trust x Disney Winnie The Pooh Pink Kids Pyjamas and Tutu Set
The King's Trust x Disney Winnie The Pooh Kids Forest Friends Short Pyjamas
The King's Trust x Disney Winnie The Pooh Kids Football Jersey
The King's Trust x Disney Winnie The Pooh Kids Pink Sweatshirt and Trousers Outfit
The King's Trust x Disney Winnie The Pooh Kids Yellow Short Sleeve T-shirt
The King's Trust x Disney Winnie The Pooh Kids Yellow Tulle Sweatshirt Dress
The King's Trust x Disney Winnie The Pooh Kids Peach Short Sleeve T-shirt
Women’s
The King's Trust x Disney Winnie The Pooh Womens Yellow Striped Shirt Pyjamas
The King's Trust x Disney Winnie The Pooh Womens Hunny Short Pyjamas
The King's Trust x Disney Winnie The Pooh Womens Forest Friends Pyjamas
The King's Trust x Disney Winnie The Pooh Womens Sage Green T-shirt
The King's Trust x Disney Winnie The Pooh Womens Cream Sweatshirt
Accessories
The King's Trust x Disney Winnie The Pooh Canvas Tote Bag
