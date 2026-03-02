Time Travel Hijinks Await in the Trailer for 20th Century Studios' "Mike & Nick & Nick & Alice"
The new R-rated film comes to Hulu later this month following its premiere at the SXSW Film Festival.
20th Century Studios has released the trailer for their upcoming R-rated action-comedy film Mike & Nick & Nick & Alice.
What's Happening:
- Mike & Nick & Nick & Alice is a hilarious, stylized, R-rated action-comedy about two gangsters and the woman they love trying to survive the most dangerous night of their lives. As if that wasn’t enough, there’s one wild ingredient added to the mix: a time machine.
- The film stars Vince Vaughn, James Marsden, Eiza González, Keith David, Jimmy Tatro, Stephen Root, Lewis Tan, Ben Schwartz, Emily Hampshire, and Arturo Castro, and is written and directed by BenDavid Grabinski.
- The red band trailer for the film has been released, which you can watch below.
- A poster for the time-traveling, double-crossing, ass-kicking comedy has also been released.
- The latter film's world premiere will take place on March 14 at the historic Paramount Theatre in Austin during the SXSW Film Festival, ahead of its March 27 streaming debut on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+.
