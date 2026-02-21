20 Years of “Hannah Montana:” Here’s How to Make it Rock!

Wow, I feel old, but Hannah Montana turns 20 next month. For those who are either too young to remember or grew up under a rock, the hit Disney Channel show follows Miley Stewart (Miley Cyrus), a normal girl with a pop star alter ego who strives to get the “Best of Both Worlds.” With the help of her father Robby Ray (Billy Ray Cyrus) and her two best friends Lily Truscott (Emily Osment) and Oliver Oaken (Mitchell Musso), Miley finds herself in a variety of comedically tricky situations to protect her normal life from the drawbacks of superstardom.

In the wake of the 20 year anniversary, which officially takes place on March 24th, Disney+ has announced an exciting lineup of ways to dive into the 4 season, 2 movie series. While Hannah Montana, Hannah Montana The Movie, and Hannah Montana and Miley Cyrus: The Best of Both Worlds Concert have been on the streamer, fans would have to search for these to enjoy. Well, now you can relive the good ole days of live TV by joining in on the Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary stream! Featuring a random lineup of your favorite moments in Hannah Montana 24 hours a day, fans can reminisce about the mega popular show endlessly!

Of course, we cannot forget the amazing Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special coming to Disney+ on the official 20th anniversary. Filmed in front of a live studio audience and hosted by Call Her Daddy’s Alex Cooper, Miley Cyrus will share an in-depth look at the creation of the series and the impact Hannah Montana has had on fans around the world. While reliving some of the most impactful songs, moments, and memories and exploring never-before-scene archival footage, Cyrus will step back into recreations of some of the show’s sets including the Stewart family living room and Hannah Montana’s closet.

It’s also a great time to relisten to some of Hannah’s biggest hits! Available on all major streaming platforms, you can listen to Hannah Montana, Hannah Montana 2: Meet Miley Cyrus, Hannah Montana 3, Hannah Montana Forever, and the Hannah Montana The Movie official soundtrack! Personal favorites that you may have forgotten include “Make Some Noise,” “Just Like You,” “Let’s Get Crazy,” and “I’ll Always Remember You.” For those looking for a little extra Hannah in their home, Disney Music Emporium also offers vinyl versions of all of Hannah Montana’s albums. All of them feature a unique vinyl print, making these super aesthetic vinyl perfect for those trying to capture the mid-2000s aesthetics.

For those looking to rep Hannah Montana in their closet, several brands are jumping in on the GNO fashion. While not available just yet, Zara has a new bedazzled vintage-style shirt featuring the Hannah Montana logo. Set to retail for $35.90, you can sign up to be notified when it’s available.

Disney Store also has a few items worth checking out!

As the Hannahversary draws near, I’m sure there will be plenty of other ways to make life rock, so keep your eyes peeled for more information from us here on Laughing Place!

