Revisit Gilead in New Trailer for Hulu's "The Testaments"

The series comes from the world of the acclaimed series, "The Handmaid's Tale."

Hulu has dropped a new trailer for their new series debuting later this month, The Testaments, expanding the world of The Handmaid's Tale.

The Testaments is based on Margaret Atwood's novel of the same name and is a dramatic coming-of-age story set in Gilead.

The Testaments is based on Margaret Atwood’s novel of the same name and is a dramatic coming-of-age story set in Gilead. The series follows young teens Agnes, dutiful and pious, and Daisy, a new arrival and convert from beyond Gilead’s borders.

As they navigate the gilded halls of Aunt Lydia’s elite preparatory school for future wives, a place where obedience is instilled brutally and always with divine justification, their bond becomes the catalyst that will upend their past, their present, and their future.

The series will star: Ann Dowd Chase Infiniti Lucy Halliday Mabel Li Amy Seimetz Brad Alexander Rowan Blanchard Mattea Conforti Zarrin Darnell-Martin Eva Foote Isolde Ardies Shechinah Mpumlwana Birva Pandya Kira Guloien

The Testaments will premiere on April 8 on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+ with three episodes, then weekly thereafter. The series will also be on Disney+ internationally.

