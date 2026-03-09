Benjamin Bratt Drafted for Key Recurring Role in Hulu's NFL Drama "The Land"

Bratt is the latest to join the large ensemble of Dan Fogelman's latest drama for Hulu.

Bail Organa himself, Benjamin Bratt, has joined the cast of Dan Fogelman’s upcoming NFL drama for Hulu, The Land.

What's Happening:

Deadline reports that Benjamin Bratt has been tapped for a key recurring role in Hulu’s upcoming football drama set within the NFL, titled The Land.

Details of Bratt’s role are being kept under wraps, but it’s believed he’s playing an NFL head coach who formerly worked for Danny, the featured team's head coach, played by Christopher Meloni.

The Land will also star William H. Macy, Mandy Moore, Chace Crawford, Chloe Bennet, Sam Corlett, Tanner Zagarino and Bridget Moynahan.

The 20th Television and Skydance Sports series is being written by Fogelman.

There’s currently no official premise for the series, but it is believed to be a sprawling drama set inside the world of the NFL with a generational family component.

Series star William H. Macy recently revealed a few details about the new series, including its title.

In addition to taking over the role of Bail Organa from Jimmy Smits in Season 2 of Andor, Bratt has also appeared in projects such as Loot, Poker Face, and Mother of the Bride.

Bratt is also the voice of Ernesto de la Cruz in Pixar's hit film, Coco.

