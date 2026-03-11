Hulu Explores The Real-Life Hijacking That Shocked the World in New Documentary "#SKYKING"
Stolen Plane. Stolen Life.
Hulu is set to debut what they are calling a feature-length documentary thriller, titled #SKYKING, which will head to the streaming service following its premiere at SXSW 2026.
What's Happening:
- #SKYKING tells the story of 28-year-old Horizon Air ground service agent Richard “Beebo” Russell, who, to the shock of all who knew him, clocked into work wearing a shirt that said “the sky’s no limit,” stole a 33-million-dollar plane, and took off into the skies of the Pacific Northwest, embarking on a 70-minute white-knuckle flight. The documentary ultimately offers a look into the U.S. mental health crisis.
- This marks the first time many of Beebo’s family members have decided to speak publicly about his story. The film includes never-before-heard air traffic control audio from the harrowing flight and an exclusive interview with Colleen, the now-retired ATC supervisor, who managed the situation on that fateful day in 2018.
- Additional exclusive interviews include Beebo’s childhood best friend, Chris, and his Horizon Air coworker Andreas.
- The new documentary from Emmy-winning director Patricia E. Gillespie (The Fire That Took Her) will make its debut at the SXSW Film Festival on March 12 in Austin, Texas.
- #SKYKING will then premiere on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+ on Tuesday, April 14.
