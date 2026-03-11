Hulu Explores The Real-Life Hijacking That Shocked the World in New Documentary "#SKYKING"

Hulu is set to debut what they are calling a feature-length documentary thriller, titled #SKYKING, which will head to the streaming service following its premiere at SXSW 2026.

What's Happening:

#SKYKING tells the story of 28-year-old Horizon Air ground service agent Richard “Beebo” Russell, who, to the shock of all who knew him, clocked into work wearing a shirt that said “the sky’s no limit,” stole a 33-million-dollar plane, and took off into the skies of the Pacific Northwest, embarking on a 70-minute white-knuckle flight. The documentary ultimately offers a look into the U.S. mental health crisis.

This marks the first time many of Beebo’s family members have decided to speak publicly about his story. The film includes never-before-heard air traffic control audio from the harrowing flight and an exclusive interview with Colleen, the now-retired ATC supervisor, who managed the situation on that fateful day in 2018.

Additional exclusive interviews include Beebo’s childhood best friend, Chris, and his Horizon Air coworker Andreas.

The new documentary from Emmy-winning director Patricia E. Gillespie (The Fire That Took Her) will make its debut at the SXSW Film Festival on March 12 in Austin, Texas.

#SKYKING will then premiere on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+ on Tuesday, April 14.

