Hulu Rocks the Boat with New Yacht Rock Comedy "Double or Nothing"
Hulu teams up with Theodore Bressman and Neel Shah to showcase the comical side of the yacht rock genre.
Hulu is developing Double or Nothing, a yacht rock comedy from Theodore Bressman and Neel Shah.
What's Happening:
- Deadline reported on the development of the new series, which has been dubbed a "yacht rock comedy" – referring to that wonderful, niche genre of music from artists like Christopher Cross, Michael McDonald, and TOTO.
- Written by Bressman and Shah, Double or Nothing sees a washed-up yacht rocker gets a second chance at greatness when he teams up with a hungry young rapper to make the album of both of their lives. It’s a half-hour comedy about getting it right the second time around.
- With 20th Television on board as the studio, Bressman and Shah will executive produce with Mark Ronson, Peter Rosenberg, Brandon Creed & Mikey Schwartz-Wright for Good World Productions and Bryan Diperstein for Adventure Media Productions.
- WGA Award-nominated Bressman has written for series such as Pam & Tommy, Miracle Workers, Curb Your Enthusiasm, and co-created Peacock's The Pole.
- Shah received an Emmy nomination for his work on the first season of Nobody Wants This, which is produced by 20th Television and streams on Netflix.
More Disney TV News:
- New Girl creator Liz Meriwether is about to cross the 20-year mark at 20th Television with the signing of a new overall deal.
- Disney+ shared a teaser for the Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special, giving fans a nostalgic first look at Miley Cyrus returning to one of television’s most recognizable sets.
- As we get closer to the 98th Academy Awards, ABC has announced a number of programming events building up to, during, and after Hollywood's biggest night.
- A live-action series featuring the feisty, yet lovable Tinker Bell is in development at Disney+.
