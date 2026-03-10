Sweet Niblets! Miley Cyrus Returns to the "Hannah Montana" Set for a Teaser Ahead of the "Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special"

Disney+ celebrates two decades of Hannah Montana with the special premiering March 24.

This is the life, hold on tight! Two decades after audiences first met Miley Stewart and her secret pop-star alter ego, the world of Hannah Montana is coming back into the spotlight to celebrate the show’s 20th anniversary.

What’s Happening:

Disney+ recently shared a teaser video on X for the upcoming Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special, giving fans a nostalgic first look at Miley Cyrus returning to one of television’s most recognizable sets. The special premieres March 24, celebrating the series that defined a generation of Disney Channel fans.

In the teaser, Miley Cyrus revisits the familiar Malibu home set from Hannah Montana, walking through the living room where so many memorable scenes unfolded.

The moment becomes even more nostalgic when she steps into Hannah’s legendary walk-in closet, one of the most recognizable elements of the show.

As she looks around the recreated space, Cyrus reflects on what the show meant to fans, saying that “Hannah Montana defined a generation.” The visit clearly brings back memories for the star, who added, “This feels like home to me.”

When Hannah Montana premiered on Disney Channel in 2006, it quickly became one of the network’s biggest hits. The series followed Miley Stewart, a teenager living a double life as pop superstar Hannah Montana. Only her closest friends and family knew the truth about her secret identity, leading to plenty of comedic and heartfelt moments as she tried to balance fame with normal life.

Alongside Miley Cyrus, the series starred Billy Ray Cyrus as her father Robby Ray Stewart, Emily Osment as best friend Lilly Truscott, and Mitchel Musso as Oliver Oken.

The show ran for four seasons and helped launch Miley Cyrus into global stardom, spawning concert tours, albums, and the 2009 film Hannah Montana: The Movie.

The upcoming Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary special looks to celebrate not just the show itself, but the cultural impact it had on a generation of viewers who grew up with the character.

From the catchy theme song “Best of Both Worlds” to Hannah’s glittering stage outfits and unforgettable wigs, the series became a defining part of mid-2000s Disney Channel history.

With Miley Cyrus stepping back onto the original set, the teaser suggests the special will be a heartfelt tribute to the show and the fans who helped make it such a phenomenon.

Fans won’t have to wait long to celebrate the milestone. The Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special premieres March 24 on Disney+.

For anyone who grew up singing along to Hannah Montana songs or dreaming of her massive spinning closet full of costumes, the anniversary special promises a nostalgic return to the best of both worlds.

