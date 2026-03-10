"New Girl" Creator Liz Meriwether Signs New Overall Deal with 20th Television

Other projects Meriwether is known for include "Single Parents," "The Dropout" and "Dying for Sex"

New Girl creator Liz Meriwether is about to cross the 20-year mark at 20th Television with the signing of a new overall deal.

What's Happening:

Deadline reports that Liz Meriwether has signed a new overall deal with 20th Television, part of Disney Television Studios, extending her near 20-year career with the studio.

Under the new multi-year pact, Meriwether will continue to write, develop and produce series for all linear networks and streamers, with an emphasis on platforms across Disney Entertainment Television.

Meriwether is perhaps best known for creating and showrunning the hit Fox comedy series New Girl, which ran for seven seasons from 2011 through 2018.

Other comedic efforts include ABC's Bless This Mess and Single Parents.

She made the jump to more dramatic fare with Hulu's The Dropout in 2022, which starred Amanda Seyfried in the Emmy-winning role of Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes.

Meriwether followed that up with by co-creating FX’s Dying for Sex, which earned star Michelle Williams a Golden Globe and Actor Awards and won the WGA Award for Limited Series this past Sunday.

Both The Dropout and Dying For Sex landed Meriwether Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series as well as writing Emmy nominations.

Her next project for 20th Television is the psychological thriller Furious starring Emmy Rossum for Hulu, loosely inspired by the 1987 movie Black Widow.

What They're Saying:

Karey Burke, 20th Television President: “Liz is a once-in-a-generation voice, who captivates fans with each story she brings to life. Her heart is massive, her humor is razor-sharp, and her storytelling is extraordinary. We are beyond lucky that she will continue to call Disney her creative home, where she has been for so many chapters of her life.”

Liz Meriwether: "I feel forever grateful for the support of Dana Walden, Eric Schrier, Karey Burke, Carolyn Cassidy and everyone at 20th TV, and I'm so thrilled I get to keep making television at the studio where I have worked, laughed, cursed, cried, and occasionally slept for my entire career."

