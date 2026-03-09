Tinker Bell Live-Action Series Once Again in Development at Disney+

Two "Friday Night Lights" veterans are on board as writers and executive producers.

A live-action series featuring the feisty, yet lovable Tinker Bell is in development at Disney+.

What's Happening:

Variety reports that following various forms of development for over a decade, a new Tink project is now considered a "high priority project" at Disney+.

Liz Heldens and Bridget Carpenter, writers on Friday Night Lights, are on board to write and executive produce the series.

20th Television is set as the studio, with former Disney Branded Television president Gary Marsh on board as a producer.

The project's development dates back to at least 2010, when Tink was announced as a live-action romantic comedy with Elizabeth Banks attached to star and Adam Shankman, Jennifer Gibgot and McG as producers.

Another iteration of the project came in 2015, when Resse Witherspoon was attached to star as the titular fairy.

Most recently, Yara Shahidi portrayed the character in the 2023 live-action film Peter Pan and Wendy.

Heldens is currently co-showrunner on ABC's Will Trent, having previously worked on shows like The Orville and The Dropout.

Carpenter’s credits include Only Murders in the Building, Parenthood, and Westworld.

More Disney+ News: