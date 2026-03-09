Tinker Bell Live-Action Series Once Again in Development at Disney+
Two "Friday Night Lights" veterans are on board as writers and executive producers.
A live-action series featuring the feisty, yet lovable Tinker Bell is in development at Disney+.
What's Happening:
- Variety reports that following various forms of development for over a decade, a new Tink project is now considered a "high priority project" at Disney+.
- Liz Heldens and Bridget Carpenter, writers on Friday Night Lights, are on board to write and executive produce the series.
- 20th Television is set as the studio, with former Disney Branded Television president Gary Marsh on board as a producer.
- The project's development dates back to at least 2010, when Tink was announced as a live-action romantic comedy with Elizabeth Banks attached to star and Adam Shankman, Jennifer Gibgot and McG as producers.
- Another iteration of the project came in 2015, when Resse Witherspoon was attached to star as the titular fairy.
- Most recently, Yara Shahidi portrayed the character in the 2023 live-action film Peter Pan and Wendy.
- Heldens is currently co-showrunner on ABC's Will Trent, having previously worked on shows like The Orville and The Dropout.
- Carpenter’s credits include Only Murders in the Building, Parenthood, and Westworld.
