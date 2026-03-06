Carlos López Estrada’s Live-Action Adaptation of "Robin Hood" No Longer Moving Forward at Disney
The project has been in development since April 2020.
A long-in-development live-action remake of Disney's 1973 animated feature Robin Hood is officially dead.
What's Happening:
- The Hollywood Reporter shared that filmmaker Carlos López Estrada said that the studio was not moving forward with his planned photorealistic musical remake of Robin Hood.
- “It’s dead, sadly,” Estrada wrote in response to a question about the project’s status. “I say ‘sadly’ because I actually thought there was something really special (and original!) there. Some truly extraordinary music we had figured out for it.”
- The director also stated that he has dreams of doing the project separately with different characters.
- Development of the film was first announced in April 2020 as a project for Disney+, with Kari Granlund (Lady and the Tramp) on board as writer.
- In the world of Disney, Estrada is known for co-directing Raya and the Last Dragon.
- While Robin Hood's live-action adaptation may be dead, Disney is still moving ahead with plenty more remakes.
- This year will see the release of the live-action Moana, while casting was recently revealed for the live-action Tangled.
- A live-action spinoff featuring Beauty and the Beast villain Gaston and a remake of Hercules from filmmaker Guy Ritchie are also in the works.
