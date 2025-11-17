The First Teaser Trailer for the Live-Action "Moana" is Here
Let the 2016 nostalgia begin!
Disney has released the first teaser trailer and poster for Moana, their newest live-action redo of one of their animated classics... Albeit a notably recent animated classic.
What's Happening:
- The first teaser trailer for Moana is here, the new live-action remake of the 2016 animated film.
- Newcomer Catherine Lagaʻaia stars at the title character alongside Dwayne Johnson, reprising his role from the animated film as Maui (though you only see a glimpse of him from behind in the teaser).
- Though there have been a few misfires (Sorry, Snow White), Disney has obviously had massive success with the likes of billion dollar-grossers Beauty and the Beast, Aladdin, The Lion King and this year's Lilo & Stitch when it comes to remaking their animated films in live-action. Of course, Moana still stands out because of how quickly it's happening, only a decade after the animated version was released and two years after the animated sequel Moana 2 was itself a huge success.
- The new Moana is directed by Emmy and Tony Award winner Thomas Kail (Hamilton); produced by Dwayne Johnson, Beau Flynn, Dany Garcia, Hiram Garcia and Lin-Manuel Miranda; and executive produced by Thomas Kail, Scott Sheldon, Charles Newirth and Auliʻi Cravalho, who voiced Moana in the animated features Moana and Moana 2.
- The first teaser poster for the film has also been released alongside the trailer.
- The film's cast includes John Tui ("Chief Tui"), Frankie Adams ("Sina"), and Rena Owen ("Gramma Tala")
- Moana opens July 10, 2026.
