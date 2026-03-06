"Hoppers" Goes to the Real Beaverton in Oregon as the City Proclaims March 5 as "Hoppers Day"

The film's stars Piper Curda and Bobby Moynihan were on hand for the special event.
As Pixar's latest film Hoppers hits theaters, the stars of the film were on hand for a special ceremony yesterday in Beaverton, Oregon.

  • Hoppers is set in a fictional town of Beaverton, but there is also a real Beaverton in Oregon – a city that identified with many of the film’s core themes and found the shared name to be a fun and serendipitous connection worth honoring.
  • That connection was honored as March 5 was declared "Hoppers Day" in Beaverton, during a proclamation event at the Patricia Reser Center for the Arts. Mayor Lacey Beaty recognized the film and its themes of community, friendship and connection to the natural world.
  • Two of the film's voice stars Piper Curda (Mabel) and Bobby Moynihan (King George) were on hand alongside Dr. Emily Fairfax, a professor and researcher who served as the primary beaver consultant on Hoppers; everybody's favorite lizard, Tom; and the City of Beaverton’s mascot, Billie the Beaver.

  • Mayor Beaty presented Curda and Moynihan with a handcrafted wooden key to the city. In return, the pair gifted the mayor and the City of Beaverton a custom piece of artwork created by Pixar Animation Studios as a thank you for the community’s enthusiasm and support. 

  • The program also featured a presentation by Dr. Fairfax on beavers, offering audiences a behind‑the‑scenes look at the incredible real‑world animal research that helped shape the film.
  • Mayor Beaty then moderated a Q&A with Curda and Moynihan, who discussed their characters, the filmmaking process and what audiences can expect from Hoppers.
  • The fun concluded with a screening of the new film.

