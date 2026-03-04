Photos: Pixar's "Hoppers" Takes Over Garden at EPCOT's International Flower & Garden Festival

The latest film from Pixar Animation Studios, Hoppers, is getting some love at this year's EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival. Located near The Land Pavilion in World Nature, those visiting the park during the festival can find this fun new offering.

While the area isn't full of fully sculpted topiaries that this particular EPCOT festival is known for, there are fun cutouts of many of the characters from the new film, including Mabel, King George, Ellen the bear, and others.

Tom Lizard is also featured on a board that showcases more information about this particular garden, and the ties to the new film. Pixar's Hoppers, while an outrageous comedy the likes of which the famed animation studio hasn't taken on before, has an underlying message about the spread of Urban Development and impact that humanity has pushing wildlife out of their homes as towns and cities grow.

There is also a large garden post featuring the celebratory logo of Pixar's 40th anniversary, celebrating - obviously - 40 years of the iconic animation house that gave us timeless favorites like Toy Story, Monsters Inc., A Bug's Life, Finding Nemo, WALL-E, and more. Many of which can be experienced in some fashion at EPCOT, like Remy's Ratatouille Adventure or The Seas with Nemo and Friends.

The garden is also a great addition this year, as Hoppers comes out days after the festival began, arriving in theaters on March 6. In it, we follow Mabel, an animal loving young adult who uses groundbreaking technology to "hop" into the body of an animal to live and study among them, teaming up with a charismatic Beaver king to protect their home from a major human threat. It's nothing like Avatar. You can find out what we thought of the new film in our review.

This new display is one part of this year's EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival, which is taking place at the Walt Disney World theme park now through June 1.