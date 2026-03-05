Fun "Hoppers" Experiences Arrive at Disney California Adventure to Celebrate New Film

We're already on our way to Grizzly Peak

Guests can enter the world of Pixar's new film Hoppers with new limited-time experiences at the Disneyland Resort.

Guests visiting Disney California Adventure can get in on the fun of the new film from Pixar Animation Studios, Hoppers, with a new activity taking place at the Redwood Creek Challenge Trail.

There, guests can hit the trail and step into the shoes (or paws) of one of four animals with Mabel’s Seek & Find. Participants will receive a physical, keepsake map packed with exciting challenges guests of all ages can complete along the trail.

Elsewhere at Disney California Adventure, guests can head to Hollywoodland and the Animation building where they can step into Animation Academy and a new drawing experience inspired by the new film. For a limited time, artists of all ages can learn step-by-step how to draw characters from the film including Mabel, Tom Lizard, or King George, guided by a talented artist.

Isn't that great? A fun way to celebrate a new movie with a live Cast Member, and not locked into a pre-programmed Audio-Animatronic and video performance? Anyway....

Disney PhotoPass service is debuting new Magic Shots for a limited time at that park, also in the Redwood Creek Challenge Trail or near Hyperion Theater.

Outside of the park, but still at the Disneyland Resort, the Pixar Place Hotel is hosting a limited-time, special gallery located on the second floor lobby that brings the film’s creative journey to life through original concept art, sketches, and character maquettes. We have already explored the space, and you can check out the Hoppers exhibit now.

