Live-Action “Robin Hood” Based on Animated Film In the Works at Disney+

A live-action remake of Disney’s animated Robin Hood is in the works at Disney+ according to The Hollywood Reporter.
What’s Happening:
- THR reports that a live-action remake of Disney’s animated Robin Hood is in the works for Disney+.
- The script is being written by Kari Granlund, who most recently wrote the screenplay for the live-action Lady and the Tramp and also wrote Godmothered, another upcoming Disney+ film.
- Carlos López Estrada (Marvel’s Legion) is attached to direct.
- Justin Springer (Tron Legacy, Dumbo) will produce.
- The remake is expected to keep the animal characters in the roles of Robin Hood and his merry men through a combination of live action and computer animation.
- Songs like “Oo De Lally” and “Love” are expected to be included.
- The project is still in early development with no release timeframe given.
Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now