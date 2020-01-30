Production Begins on New Disney+ Feature “Godmothered”

Disney+ has announced that production is underway on their new live-action comedy feature, Godmothered. Just weeks ago, Disney shared the first details about the film which stars Isla Fisher and Jillian Bell.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s happening:

Production has commenced in Boston on Godmothered , an original live-action movie for Disney+.

, an original live-action movie for Disney+. The feature stars Isla Fisher (Confessions of a Shopaholic, Wedding Crashers) and Jillian Bell (Brittany Runs a Marathon, Rough Night).

Official synopsis:

“Set at Christmas time, Godmothered is a comedy about Eleanor, a young, inexperienced fairy godmother-in-training (Bell) who upon hearing that her chosen profession is facing extinction, decides to show the world that people still need fairy godmothers. Finding a mislaid letter from a 12-year-old girl in distress, Eleanor tracks her down and discovers that the girl, Mackenzie, is now a 40-year-old single mom (Fisher) working at a news station in Boston. Having lost her husband several years earlier, Mackenzie has all but given up on the idea of Happily Ever After, but Eleanor is bound and determined to give Mackenzie a happiness makeover, whether she likes it or not.”

Godmothered stars:

Jane Curtin ( Kate & Allie, Saturday Night Live ) as headmistress of The Motherland

) as headmistress of The Motherland Jillian Shea Spaeder ( Walk The Prank ) and Willa Skye ( Lazy Susan ) as Mackenzie’s young daughters

) and Willa Skye ( ) as Mackenzie’s young daughters Mary Elizabeth Ellis (It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia) as her sister

Mackenzie’s colleagues will be played by:

Santiago Cabrera ( Star Trek: Picard )

) Artemis Pebdani ( Scandal )

) Utkarsh Ambudkar ( Brittany Runs a Marathon )

) Stephnie Weir (Crazy Ex-Girlfriend)

Appearing as godmothers populating The Motherland are:

June Squibb ( Nebraska )

) Carlease Burke (Child's Play).

Creative team:

Executive produced by: Ivan Reitman ( Ghostbusters ) Tom Pollock (the upcoming Ghostbusters: Afterlife ) Amie Karp (the upcoming Ghostbusters: Afterlife ) Diane L. Sabatini ( Lady and the Tramp

Produced by: Justin Springer ( Dumbo , TRON: Legacy )

Directed by: Sharon Maguire ( Bridget Jones’s Diary, Bridget Jones’s Baby )

Screenplay by: Kari Granlund ( Lady and the Tramp ) Melissa K. Stack ( The Other Woman )

Director of Photography: Christopher Norr ( Succession )

Production Designer: Alice Normington ( Suffragette )

Costume Designer: Renee Ehrlich Kalfus ( Hidden Figures )

Editor: Gary Dollner ( Fleabag )

