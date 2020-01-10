Isla Fisher, Jillian Bell to Star in New Disney+ Comedy Film, “Godmothered”

The director of the Bridget Jones movies is taking on a new comedy series for Disney+, starring Isla Fisher and Jillian Bell, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Sharon McGuire, who is best known for directing the Bridget Jones movies has been tapped to helm a new comedy feature film for Disney+, titled Godmothered , with Isla Fisher and Jillian Bell to star.

movies has been tapped to helm a new comedy feature film for Disney+, titled , with Isla Fisher and Jillian Bell to star. Bell ( 22 Jump Street, Rough Night, Office Christmas Party) will play a young, unskilled fairy godmother who is out to prove that she is worth something when she sets out to help a young girl who needed help but was ultimately ignored.

will play a young, unskilled fairy godmother who is out to prove that she is worth something when she sets out to help a young girl who needed help but was ultimately ignored. Fisher ( Definitely Maybe, Tag, Wedding Crashers) will play the older version of that young girl, who as an adult needs far more than just a prince.

will play the older version of that young girl, who as an adult needs far more than just a prince. Writing the script for the new project are Melissa Stack and Kari Grunland. Grunland should be versed in writing for a Disney+ production as she penned Lady and the Tramp which debuted alongside the streaming service last year.

which debuted alongside the streaming service last year. Production on Godmothered is set to begin later this month.

