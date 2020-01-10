“Space Camp” Reboot Reportedly in the Works for Disney+

“Yo Jinx!” A relaunch of the 1986 teen drama Space Camp is reportedly in the works at Disney+ with Mikey Day and Streeter Seidell tapped to pen the script.
What’s happening:
- According to The Hollywood Reporter, Disney+ is looking reignite the mid-80s teen drama Space Camp for a modern day audience.
- Disney+ has already hired Saturday Night Live writers Mikey Day and Streeter Seidell to write the script, with John Rickard (Rampage, Fist Fight) attached to produce the live-action film for the streamer.
- Space Camp will mark the third Disney+ project for Day and Seidell as the duo wrote the script for the Home Alone reboot, and are also writing the live-action Inspector Gadget inspired by the 1980s cartoon.
About Space Camp:
- Space Camp opened in theaters in the summer of 1986 but was not a box office success. While it was months later, some speculate this poor turnout was due to the January Challenger shuttle tragedy.
- The original film followed a group of teens (and a junior Space Camp tween tag-along) during their week in Cape Canaveral.
- As luck would have it, the group and their counselor—an astronaut who didn’t get to experience outer space—are invited to sit in the shuttle while NASA tests the engines for an upcoming launch. Everything is fine until someone activates the launch sequence sending the untrained teens into the heavens in a ship not equipped to sustain six people for very long.
- The team must work together to find oxygen, communicate with NASA, and bring the shuttle home.
- Lea Thompson, Kelly Preston, Tate Donovan, Kate Capshaw, Larry B. Scott, and Joaquin Phoenix (going by Leaf Phoenix) starred.