“Space Camp” Reboot Reportedly in the Works for Disney+

“Yo Jinx!” A relaunch of the 1986 teen drama Space Camp is reportedly in the works at Disney+ with Mikey Day and Streeter Seidell tapped to pen the script.

What’s happening:

Disney+ has tapped Saturday Night Live writers Mikey Day and Streeter Seidell to write the script, with John Rickard (Rampage, Fist Fight) attached to produce the live-action film for the streamer.

Space Camp will mark the third Disney+ project for Day and Seidell as the duo wrote the script for the Home Alone reboot and are working on an Inspector Gadget inspired by the 1980s cartoon.

About Space Camp: