Disney+’s New “Home Alone” Reboot Starts Casting as Pre-Production Ramps Up

by | Dec 10, 2019 6:43 PM Pacific Time

Tags: , ,

Disney is moving forward with their reboot of the holiday classic Home Alone for Disney+ with some of its cast already picked out, according to Deadline.

What’s Happening:

  • Earlier this year, Bob Iger teased that there would be “reimaginings” of several classic 20th Century Fox films for streaming on Disney+, Home Alone being named as one of them. The others he mentioned by name are Diary of a Wimpy Kid, Cheaper by the Dozen, and Night at the Museum
  • Archie Yates, who has most recently appeared in Fox Searchlight’s Jojo Rabbit has been cast along with Ellie Kemper and Rob Delaney as leads for the film.
  • Ellie Kemper is most notably known for her roles as Kimmy in The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt and as Erin the secretary in the later seasons of The Office. Rob Delaney has previously been seen in Fast and Furious Presents: Hobbs and Shaw as Agent Loeb and in Deadpool 2 as well.
  • SNL’s Mikey Day and Streeter Seidel are writing the script, with Dan Mazer set to direct. Mazer’s credits include Dirty Grandpa and a Sacha Baron Cohen-led series, Who is America?
  • This reimagining of the 20th Century Fox holiday classic will be the first time Disney remade a 20th Century Fox title since they acquired the studio, as well as the first time a Fox title was made exclusively for the Disney+ streaming service.
  • At this time, details are scarce and the plot for the film is unknown, though Bob Iger stated that it would be reimagined for a “new generation.” Considering the smart phones and devices of today make a scenario like the first Home Alone film near-impossible, we’re very curious to see what the new plot could be.
  • The film is set to begin shooting in Canada early next year, though there is no release date for the new Home Alone at this time.
 
 
Comments

