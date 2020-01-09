“Lizzie McGuire” Series Creator Terri Minsky No Longer Serving As Showrunner For New Disney+ Sequel Series

The creator of Lizzie McGuire, Terri Minsky, is no longer serving as showrunner to the Disney+ sequel series of the same name, according to Deadline.

What’s Happening:

Terri Minsky, creator of the original Lizzie McGuire series for the Disney Channel, has stepped down from her position of Showrunner on the new sequel series that is in production for Disney+.

series for the Disney Channel, has stepped down from her position of Showrunner on the new sequel series that is in production for Disney+. The show has already been in production with two episodes completed, but this news comes as production was taking a break for the week, presumably so star Hilary Duff can enjoy her honeymoon.

Terri Minsky penned a deal with Disney last August, with the new Lizzie McGuire series Lizzie McGuire allegedly has no effect on other projects under this contract, and the overall deal will continue.

allegedly has no effect on other projects under this contract, and the overall deal will continue. The original Lizzie McGuire starred Duff as 13-year-old who is trying to fit in and be popular. The sitcom aired for four seasons and quickly became Disney Channel’s highest-rated series, spawning a successful feature, The Lizzie McGuire Movie.

starred Duff as 13-year-old who is trying to fit in and be popular. The sitcom aired for four seasons and quickly became Disney Channel’s highest-rated series, spawning a successful feature, The new series serves as a sequel to the 2001 Disney Channel series, with Duff returning as 30-year old Lizzie McGuire, a millennial getting through life in New York City. As in the original series, an animated version of young Lizzie will offer up commentary on what the 30-year old Lizzie is actually thinking.

Along with the original creator and the original star, the majority of the original cast also returned

What They’re Saying:

Disney Spokesperson: “Fans have a sentimental attachment to Lizzie McGuire and high expectations for a new series. After filming two episodes, we concluded that we need to move in a different creative direction and are putting a new lens on the show.”