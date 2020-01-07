Disney+ Drops Official Trailer for “Timmy Failure: Mistakes Were Made;” Announces Screening Debut at Sundance

by | Jan 7, 2020 12:42 PM Pacific Time

Tags: , ,

This morning Disney shared the official trailer for the new Disney+ family movie, Timmy Failure: Mistakes Were Made. Before heading to Disney+ in February, the film will screen in the “Kids” section of the Sundance Film Festival in late January.

What’s happening:

  • The movie based on the book by Stephan Pastis will premiere on the platform on February 7, 2020.
  • Not only will the film make its way to Disney’s exciting new streaming service, but it will also debut in the “Kids” section of the Sundance Film Festival.

Timmy Failure: Mistakes Were Made at Sundance:

  • Timmy Failure: Mistakes Were Made, will screen in the “Kids” section of the Sundance Film Festival later this month.
  • Created especially for the younger independent film fans, the “Kids” section is programmed in cooperation with Utah Film Center, which presents the annual Tumbleweeds Film Festival, Utah’s premiere film festival for children and youth.
  • The Sundance Film Festival hosts screenings in Park City, Salt Lake City and at Sundance Mountain Resort, from January 23–February 2, 2020.
  • The Sundance Film Festival is Sundance Institute’s flagship public program, widely regarded as the largest American independent film festival.

Poster:

  • Along with giving audiences a peek at the new movie, Disney also shared a new poster featuring Timmy on a Segway with his polar bear friend, Total, following close behind:  

Synopsis:

  • “Based on the best-selling book of the same name, the film follows the hilarious exploits of our quirky, deadpan hero, Timmy Failure, who, along with his 1,500-pound polar bear partner Total, operates Total Failure Inc., a Portland detective agency. An elementary school oddball, the clueless but confident Timmy must navigate the world of adults around him, including his overburdened mother, her well-meaning boyfriend, his teacher/nemesis and a school-mandated guidance counselor, all in his quest to become the best detective in the world.”

The movie stars:

  • Winslow Fegley as Timmy
  • Ophelia Lovibond
  • Kyle Bornheimer
  • Wallace Shawn
  • Craig Robinson

Creative team:

  • Directed by:
    • Tom McCarthy (Spotlight)
  • Written by:
    • Tom McCarthy
    • Stephan Pastis
  • Produced by:
    • Jim Whitaker
    • Tom McCarthy
  • Executive produced by:
    • Michael Bederman
    • Kate Churchill

More Disney+:

Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now
 
 
Send this to a friend