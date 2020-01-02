Everything Coming to Disney+ in January 2020

Disney+ just dropped a video highlighting some of the additions being made to the service in January 2020. The list includes a lot of content we already knew about, such as the mass Library upload from January 1st, but also confirms the release date of Lamp Life, a Disney+ Original Pixar short that fills in the gaps of Bo Peep’s journey between the prologue of Toy Story 4 and when Woody meets up with her again. We’ve broken down the video into two sections, a list of all of the new Disney+ Exclusives coming in January and a list of the new Library content being added throughout the month.

New Exclusives

  • Pixar in Real Life
    • January 3rd – “WALL-E Lost & Found”
  • The World According to Jeff Goldblum
    • January 3rd – “Coffee”
    • January 10th – “Cosmetics”
    • January 17th – “Pools”
    • January 24th – “Jewelry”
  • Disney Family Sundays
    • January 3rd – Episode 9
    • January 10th – Episode 10
    • January 17th – Episode 11
    • January 24th – Episode 12
    • January 31st – Episode 13
  • Marvel Hero Project
    • January 3rd – “Radiant Jayera”
    • January 10th – “Spectacular Sidney”
    • January 17th – “Thrilling Tokata”
    • January 24th – “High Kickin’ Izzy”
    • January 31st – Episode 13
  • Encore!
    • January 3rd – “Pippin”
    • January 10th – “High School Musical”
    • January 17th – “Ragtime”
    • January 24th – “Anything Goes”
  • Pick of the Litter
    • January 3rd – “Training Begins”
    • January 10th – “Next Level Training”
    • January 17th – “Meet Your Match”
    • January 24th – “Together at Last”
  • One Day at Disney Shorts
    • January 3rd – “Bob Iger”
    • January 10th – “Modern Family: Cast & Crew”
    • January 17th – “Jose Zelaya: Character Designer”
    • January 24th – “Este Meza: Lucasfilm Events”
    • January 31st – Episode 8
  • Forky Asks a Question
    • January 3rd – “What is Cheese?”
    • January 10th – “What is Reading?”
  • High School Musical: The Musical: The Series
    • January 3rd – “Opening Night”
    • January 10th – “Act Two”
  • Pixar SparkShorts
    • January 10th – “Loop”
  • Diary of a Future President
    • January 17th – “Hello World”
    • January 24th – “The New Deal”
    • January 31st – Episode 3
  • Disney Short Circuit
    • January 24th – Season 1 (14 shorts)
  • Pixar’s Lamp Life
    • January 31st

New Library Additions

January 1st

Films

Shorts

TV Shows

January 8th

Films

January 10th

Shorts

  • Destino

TV Shows

January 15th

TV Shows

  • Disney Channel
    • Muppet Babies: Show & Tell
    • Randy Cunningham: 9th Grade Ninja (Seasons 1-2)
  • Marvel
  • National Geographic
    • America’s National Parks
    • Continent 7: Antarctica
    • Dog Impossible
    • Wild Russia

January 22nd

TV Shows

  • Disney Channel
    • Bluey

January 28th

Movies

 
 
