Everything Coming to Disney+ in January 2020

Disney+ just dropped a video highlighting some of the additions being made to the service in January 2020. The list includes a lot of content we already knew about, such as the mass Library upload from January 1st, but also confirms the release date of Lamp Life, a Disney+ Original Pixar short that fills in the gaps of Bo Peep’s journey between the prologue of Toy Story 4 and when Woody meets up with her again. We’ve broken down the video into two sections, a list of all of the new Disney+ Exclusives coming in January and a list of the new Library content being added throughout the month.

New Exclusives

New Library Additions

January 1st

Films

Shorts

TV Shows

January 8th

Films

January 10th

Shorts

Destino

TV Shows

January 15th

TV Shows

Disney Channel Muppet Babies: Show & Tell Randy Cunningham: 9th Grade Ninja (Seasons 1-2)

Marvel Marvel’s Super Hero Adventures (Season 2-3)

National Geographic America’s National Parks Continent 7: Antarctica Dog Impossible Wild Russia



January 22nd

TV Shows

Disney Channel Bluey



January 28th

Movies