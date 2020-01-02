Everything Coming to Disney+ in January 2020

Disney+ just dropped a video highlighting some of the additions being made to the service in January 2020. The list includes a lot of content we already knew about, such as the mass Library upload from January 1st, but also confirms the release date of Lamp Life, a Disney+ Original Pixar short that fills in the gaps of Bo Peep’s journey between the prologue of Toy Story 4 and when Woody meets up with her again. We’ve broken down the video into two sections, a list of all of the new Disney+ Exclusives coming in January and a list of the new Library content being added throughout the month.
New Exclusives
- Pixar in Real Life
- January 3rd – “WALL-E Lost & Found”
- The World According to Jeff Goldblum
- January 3rd – “Coffee”
- January 10th – “Cosmetics”
- January 17th – “Pools”
- January 24th – “Jewelry”
- Disney Family Sundays
- January 3rd – Episode 9
- January 10th – Episode 10
- January 17th – Episode 11
- January 24th – Episode 12
- January 31st – Episode 13
- Marvel Hero Project
- January 3rd – “Radiant Jayera”
- January 10th – “Spectacular Sidney”
- January 17th – “Thrilling Tokata”
- January 24th – “High Kickin’ Izzy”
- January 31st – Episode 13
- Encore!
- January 3rd – “Pippin”
- January 10th – “High School Musical”
- January 17th – “Ragtime”
- January 24th – “Anything Goes”
- Pick of the Litter
- January 3rd – “Training Begins”
- January 10th – “Next Level Training”
- January 17th – “Meet Your Match”
- January 24th – “Together at Last”
- One Day at Disney Shorts
- January 3rd – “Bob Iger”
- January 10th – “Modern Family: Cast & Crew”
- January 17th – “Jose Zelaya: Character Designer”
- January 24th – “Este Meza: Lucasfilm Events”
- January 31st – Episode 8
- Forky Asks a Question
- January 3rd – “What is Cheese?”
- January 10th – “What is Reading?”
- High School Musical: The Musical: The Series
- January 3rd – “Opening Night”
- January 10th – “Act Two”
- Pixar SparkShorts
- January 10th – “Loop”
- Diary of a Future President
- January 17th – “Hello World”
- January 24th – “The New Deal”
- January 31st – Episode 3
- Disney Short Circuit
- January 24th – Season 1 (14 shorts)
- Pixar’s Lamp Life
- January 31st
New Library Additions
January 1st
Films
Shorts
- Cars Toons: Tales from Radiator Springs
- Cars Toons: Mater’s Tall Tales
- Super Rhino (Bolt)
- The Golden Touch
TV Shows
- Disney Channel
- Marvel
- National Geographic
- Dr. K’s Exotic Animal ER (Season 8)
- Dr. Oakley, Yukon Vet (Season 7)
- Dr. T. Lone Star Vet
- Drain the Oceans (Season 2)
- Drain Alcatraz
- Drain the Bermuda Triangle
- Drain the Great Lakes
- Drain the Ocean: WWII
- Drain the Sunken Pirate City
- Drain the Titanic
- Life Below Zero (Season 13)
- One Strange Rock
- Out There with Jack Randall
- Year Million
January 8th
Films
- Aladdin (2019)
January 10th
Shorts
- Destino
TV Shows
- Marvel’s Runaways (Season 3)
January 15th
TV Shows
- Disney Channel
- Muppet Babies: Show & Tell
- Randy Cunningham: 9th Grade Ninja (Seasons 1-2)
- Marvel
- Marvel’s Super Hero Adventures (Season 2-3)
- National Geographic
- America’s National Parks
- Continent 7: Antarctica
- Dog Impossible
- Wild Russia
January 22nd
TV Shows
- Disney Channel
- Bluey
January 28th
Movies
- The Lion King (2019)