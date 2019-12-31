Disney Announces New Library Titles Coming to Disney+ in January 2020

A new month means the arrival of more shows and series to Disney+! Disney has highlighted some of library titles joining the platform this winter.

What’s happening:

January is going to be jam-packed with all sorts of fun for Disney+ subscribers: A new show is set to debut One Day at Disney continues Fans can check out the ShortCircuit And more!

Fans looking for some new library content will be delighted to know that Disney is bringing several shows to the streaming service on Wednesday, January 15.

New Library Titles

In late December, Disney announced the movies and series joining the platform on January 1, 2020. Following those Disney+ premieres, the streamer will offer even more series just a few weeks into the new year.

Starting on January 15, 2020 fans can check out the Disney+ debut of:

America’s National Parks (Season 1)

Continent 7: Antarctica (Season 1)

Dog: Impossible (Season 1)

Marvel Super Hero Adventures (Shorts) (Season 2-3)

Muppet Babies Show and Tell (Shorts) (Season 1)

Randy Cunningham: 9th Grade Ninja (Season 1-2)

The Lodge (Season 2)

Wild Russia (Season 1)

Series Debut – Diary of a Future President

The future is female, and right now she’s an independent 12-year-old girl who aspires to become President of the United States! Diary of a Future President will begin streaming on Friday, January 17 with a new episodes debuting each week.

will begin streaming on Friday, January 17 with a new episodes debuting each week. The first episode is titled “Hello World” and finds our heroine, Elena dealing with, “a series of curve balls at school, as she forgets to do a homework assignment for the first time ever and struggles with whether or not to keep a secret about her former best friend.”

More Disney+

Throughout the rest of the month, additional episodes will make their way to fans’ new favorite series, and the ShortCircuit collection will also debut.

On January 17 One Day At Disney will continue with a look at character design for Disney Television Animation. Audiences will meet Jose Zelaya and learn about Jose’s upbringing to how he became a designer.

will continue with a look at character design for Disney Television Animation. Audiences will meet Jose Zelaya and learn about Jose’s upbringing to how he became a designer. Then on January 24, fans will learn about Lucasfilm’s Este Meza one of the amazing forces behind the company’s Star Wars fans events and character appearances.

There’s even more to watch! Follow along with our weekly Disney+ Watch Guides to keep up with the newest additions and a couple of our library favorites. You can also check out what’s new and coming soon with our Disney+ Upcoming Episodes and Movies page and Disney+ Content Guide.