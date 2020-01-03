Disney+ Watch Guide: Week of January 3rd, 2020

The show-within-a-show is about to begin on High School Musical: The Musical: The Series this week and Disney+ has new episodes of your favorite unscripted shows, including the third episode of Pixar in Real Life. Some new additions come to the Library this week, including the 2019 live-action remake of Aladdin. In our Library Highlights section, we’re celebrating three milestone anniversaries this week. Whatever you choose to watch on Disney+, we hope you enjoy the show!

New Exclusives

“After months of rehearsals, the theater kids gear up for an unforgettable opening night. But when unexpected audience members show up to shake the cast to its core, will the show “go on” if the Wildcats aren’t all in this together?”

“Thirty-five years ago, high school classmates from Youth Performing Arts High School in Louisville, Kentucky performed the Broadway classic “Pippin.” Now, the cast returns to reprise the roles of their youth with the help of Broadway professionals. William Bradford, the director from the original musical “Pippin,” helps co-direct this performance.”

“Jeff Goldblum is buzzed about COFFEE as he learns the secrets behind its popularity and ubiquity. From driving cattle on the Texan plains to enjoying a late-night cup of Joe and meeting the brains behind ‘Latte Art,’ Jeff delves into a drink that’s becoming both an art and a science, while he also plays a crucial role in facilitating social interaction.”

“Jayera is a young woman who has been working to level the playing field for those in her neighborhood who could use support in hard financial times. From fundraising for Free Wash Day to holding pop-up “pay what you can” shops, her community service is a benchmark of humanitarianism in her town. Now, Marvel recognizes her incredible work by making her a Super Hero.”

“After returning to Guide Dogs for the Blind, the dogs begin formal training.”

“Buttercup, annoyed with all of Forky’s questions, speed teaches everything there is.”

“

“Bob Iger recalls the early days of his career and shares what inspires him as Disney’s CEO.”

Disney Family Sundays – “ Inside Out : Memory Balls”

“The Mai family joins Amber for a very memorable craft inspired by Pixar’s Inside Out.”

New on Disney+

Disney’s live-action adaptation of Aladdin makes its Disney+ premiere on Thursday, January 8th, just in time to end this next week on Disney+.

The 2007 sequel to Fox’s Fantastic Four was an unannounced surprise on Disney+ on January 2nd. Mister Fantastic, Invisible Woman, Thing, and Human Torch face off against a powerful foe when the Silver Surfer shows up on earth.

Library Highlights

85th Anniversary – The Tortoise and the Hare

The classic fable about how “Slow and steady wins the race” was released on January 5th, 1935, as part of Walt Disney’s Silly Symphony series.

5th Anniversary – Agent Carter

The love of Captain America’s life got her own TV series on ABC, which premiered on January 6th, 2015. Celebrate the 5th anniversary of Marvel’s Agent Carter with both seasons on Disney+.

Elvis Presley’s Birthday – Lilo & Stitch

Elvis was born on January 8th in 1935, making this his 85th birthday. The soundtrack to Disney’s animated feature Lilo & Stitch included five songs performed by “The King,” in addition to two of his classics covered by Wynona and the A*Teens.