Disney+ Watch Guide: Week of January 3rd, 2020

by | Jan 3, 2020 8:52 AM Pacific Time

Tags: ,

The show-within-a-show is about to begin on High School Musical: The Musical: The Series this week and Disney+ has new episodes of your favorite unscripted shows, including the third episode of Pixar in Real Life. Some new additions come to the Library this week, including the 2019 live-action remake of Aladdin. In our Library Highlights section, we’re celebrating three milestone anniversaries this week. Whatever you choose to watch on Disney+, we hope you enjoy the show!

New Exclusives

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series – “Opening Night”

“After months of rehearsals, the theater kids gear up for an unforgettable opening night. But when unexpected audience members show up to shake the cast to its core, will the show “go on” if the Wildcats aren’t all in this together?”

Encore! – “Pippin”

“Thirty-five years ago, high school classmates from Youth Performing Arts High School in Louisville, Kentucky performed the Broadway classic “Pippin.” Now, the cast returns to reprise the roles of their youth with the help of Broadway professionals. William Bradford, the director from the original musical “Pippin,” helps co-direct this performance.”

The World According to Jeff Goldblum – “Coffee”

“Jeff Goldblum is buzzed about COFFEE as he learns the secrets behind its popularity and ubiquity. From driving cattle on the Texan plains to enjoying a late-night cup of Joe and meeting the brains behind ‘Latte Art,’ Jeff delves into a drink that’s becoming both an art and a science, while he also plays a crucial role in facilitating social interaction.”

Marvel Hero Project – “Radiant Jayera”

“Jayera is a young woman who has been working to level the playing field for those in her neighborhood who could use support in hard financial times. From fundraising for Free Wash Day to holding pop-up “pay what you can” shops, her community service is a benchmark of humanitarianism in her town. Now, Marvel recognizes her incredible work by making her a Super Hero.”

Pick of the Litter – “Training Begins”

“After returning to Guide Dogs for the Blind, the dogs begin formal training.”

Forky Asks a Question – “What is Cheese?”

“Buttercup, annoyed with all of Forky’s questions, speed teaches everything there is.”

Pixar in Real Life – “WALL-E Lost & Found”

One Day at Disney Shorts – “Bob Iger”

“Bob Iger recalls the early days of his career and shares what inspires him as Disney’s CEO.”

Disney Family Sundays – “Inside Out: Memory Balls”

“The Mai family joins Amber for a very memorable craft inspired by Pixar’s Inside Out.”

New on Disney+

Aladdin (2019) – Coming 1/8/2020

Disney’s live-action adaptation of Aladdin makes its Disney+ premiere on Thursday, January 8th, just in time to end this next week on Disney+.

Fantastic 4: Rise of the Silver Surfer

The 2007 sequel to Fox’s Fantastic Four was an unannounced surprise on Disney+ on January 2nd. Mister Fantastic, Invisible Woman, Thing, and Human Torch face off against a powerful foe when the Silver Surfer shows up on earth.

Library Highlights

85th Anniversary – The Tortoise and the Hare

The classic fable about how “Slow and steady wins the race” was released on January 5th, 1935, as part of Walt Disney’s Silly Symphony series.

5th Anniversary – Agent Carter

The love of Captain America’s life got her own TV series on ABC, which premiered on January 6th, 2015. Celebrate the 5th anniversary of Marvel’s Agent Carter with both seasons on Disney+.

Elvis Presley’s Birthday – Lilo & Stitch

Elvis was born on January 8th in 1935, making this his 85th birthday. The soundtrack to Disney’s animated feature Lilo & Stitch included five songs performed by “The King,” in addition to two of his classics covered by Wynona and the A*Teens.

Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now
 
 
Read Related Articles

Comments

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker
Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney
Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel
Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Lunar New Year
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events
Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker
Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
Epcot
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom
Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon
Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation
Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts
Special Events
Epcot International Festival of the Arts
Disney After Hours
runDisney Walt Disney World Marathon
All Special Events
All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker
Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club
Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Evermore Park
Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel
Upcoming Movies
Downhill
The Call of the Wild
Onward
Mulan

More Upcoming Movies
Recent Movies
Frozen 2
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Spies in Disguise
Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News
More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards
More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN
Subscribe
Join Our Email List
Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed

Send this to a friend