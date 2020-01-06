Disney Releases Trailer for “Diary of a Future President” Coming to Disney+ January 17th

Disney+ just debuted a trailer for their newest original series, Diary of a Future President, which begins airing January 17th.

“Told from the narration of her diary, Diary of a Future President follows Elena, a Cuban-American 12-year-old girl as she navigates the ups and downs of middle school and begins her journey to become the future president of the United States.”

What’s Happening:

Diary of a Future President Disney’s official YouTube channel

The show stars Gina Rodriguez ( Jane the Virgin ), Selenis Leyva ( Orange Is the New Black ), Michael Weaver ( The Real O’Neals Blind Spot ), and Charlie Bushnell.

), Selenis Leyva ( ), Michael Weaver ( ), and Charlie Bushnell. Gina Rodriguez and Emily Gipson ( Someone Great ) serve as executive producers on the 10-episode series.

) serve as executive producers on the 10-episode series. Rodriguez also directed the first episode of the series which was formerly titled Diary of a Female President.

Creator Ilana Peña ( Crazy Ex-Girlfriend ), on whose childhood the show was inspired, showrunner Robin Shorr ( The Carmichael Show ) and Brad Silberling ( Jane the Virgin ) will also serve as executive producers.

), on whose childhood the show was inspired, showrunner Robin Shorr ( ) and Brad Silberling ( ) will also serve as executive producers. Diary of a Future President

More Disney+ News: