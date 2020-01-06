Disney Releases Trailer for “Diary of a Future President” Coming to Disney+ January 17th

Disney+ just debuted a trailer for their newest original series, Diary of a Future President, which begins airing January 17th.
“Told from the narration of her diary, Diary of a Future President follows Elena, a Cuban-American 12-year-old girl as she navigates the ups and downs of middle school and begins her journey to become the future president of the United States.”
What’s Happening:
- Diary of a Future President is a Disney+ Exclusive Series that debuts January 17th. You can view the trailer on Disney’s official YouTube channel.
- The show stars Gina Rodriguez (Jane the Virgin), Selenis Leyva (Orange Is the New Black), Michael Weaver (The Real O’Neals), Tess Romero (Blind Spot), and Charlie Bushnell.
- Gina Rodriguez and Emily Gipson (Someone Great) serve as executive producers on the 10-episode series.
- Rodriguez also directed the first episode of the series which was formerly titled Diary of a Female President.
- Creator Ilana Peña (Crazy Ex-Girlfriend), on whose childhood the show was inspired, showrunner Robin Shorr (The Carmichael Show) and Brad Silberling (Jane the Virgin) will also serve as executive producers.
- Diary of a Future President is produced by I Can and I Will Productions and CBS Television Studios.
More Disney+ News: